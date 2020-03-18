Good news for teaching aspirants! Northeast Frontier Railways announces vacancy for multiple posts; Check details

Walk-in-Interview- March 30-31 2020 at 10:00 AM

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has issued a notification inviting candidates for the recruitment to several posts in Teachers category. The mode of application is offline. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of the NFR at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in to access more information.

Important dates:-

Walk-in-Interview- March 30-31 2020 at 10:00 AM

Vacancy details:-

A total of 29 posts will be filled through this recruitment exercise.

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)- 06 posts

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- 17 posts

Primary Teacher- 05 posts

Educational qualification:-

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)- The willing applicants who want to apply for the PGT posts in the NFR must have post graduate degree in relevant subjects from any govt recognised college or university and a certificate of B.Ed.

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)- The candidates applying for the posts of TGT must be a graduate with B.Ed or Pass in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Apart from this, the candidate can also have B.P.E.D. from a government-recognised University and Higher Secondary.

Primary Teacher- The individual applying for the posts of Primary Teacher needs to be a graduate or Senior Secondary with at least 50 per cent marks and B.Ed or Diploma in Elementary Education or the JBT or the PTT.

Age limit:-

The minimum age limit for the above-mentioned posts is 18 years. However, the maximum age limit has been capped at 65 years.

Know how to apply:-

(1) The interested candidates need to visit the official website of NFR at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in for details.

(2) The willing applicants need to visit the office of the General Manager (P), C/o – GM Office Complex, Maligaon, N.F. Railway, Guwahati-11, with proper details such as- copies of all certificates or testimonials or mark sheets both in original and a copy attested by a Gazetted officer with two latest pass port size photographs along with a filled in application form.