Good news for students! Lok Sabha internship 2018: Learn while you earn Rs 30,000/month; details here

Lok Sabha Secretariat is offering internships to 100 students

Lok Sabha internship 2018: The Lok Sabha Secretariat is offering paid internships to 100 students this summer. The secretariat has invited applications in the prescribed format for 50 internship positions for a period of three months and other 50 positions for a period of one month.

A notification by the Lok Sabha secretariat says that the aim of the internship programme is to “provide an opportunity to young talent in the country with outstanding academic credentials for acquainting themselves with the working of parliamentary democracy through Parliamentary Internship and to train them to contribute towards generation of research inputs for reference/use of Hon’ble Members of Parliament.”

It further says that the selected interns would be exposed “to the Constitutional and legal provisions with respect to the working of Parliament”. The interns would also be contributing to the research inputs.

Here are details of the internship programmes

Three-month internship

Date – From July 2, 2018 to September 28, 2018

No. of seats: 50

Eligibility:

Age- The Internship is open to Indian citizens between 21 and 30 years of age as on closing date of applications

Qualification

Applicants need to have an outstanding academic record in disciplines such as social sciences, science, languages, environmental studies, law, journalism, finance, management, etc.

The applicant should have completed a two-year Post-Graduate Degree.

In exceptional circumstances, the Internship Committee may also allow students who are pursuing doctoral study to undergo internship.

The applicant should submit a ‘Recommendation Letter’ from the Principal of College/Head of the Institution/Registrar & Head of Departments he/she last attended or is enrolled in to pursue higher studies along with the completed application form.

The applicant should get the permission from the competent authorities of the concerned educational institutions that the student’s joining the Lok Sabha Internship Programme will not hamper his/her studies/will not cause any loss to such Institutions in any way.

The applicant must also submit a brief statement in 250 words diving details of why he/she wants to join the Internship Programme; his/her career goals; and how the Internship will help him/her in achieving those goals.

Stipend: Rs. 20,000/- (Rs. Twenty Thousand only) per month. A sum of Rs. 10,000/- (Rs. Ten Thousand only) meant for stationery and typing expenses

One-month internship

Date: From June 28, 2018 to July 27, 2018

Eligibility

Age: The applicant should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 30 years as on closing date of applications.

Qualification

The applicant should be a student pursuing graduation/post graduation in disciplines such as social sciences, science, languages, environmental studies, law, journalism, finance, management, etc.

The applicant should submit a ‘Recommendation Letter’ from the Principal of College/Head of the Institution/Registrar & Head of Departments he/she last attended or is enrolled in to pursue higher studies along with the completed application form.

The applicant should get permission from the competent authorities of the concerned educational institutions that the student’s joining the Lok Sabha Internship Programme will not hamper his/her studies/will not cause any loss to such Institutions in any way.

The applicant must also submit a brief statement in 250 words giving details of why he/she wants to join the Internship Programme; his/her career goals; and how the Internship will help him/her in achieving those goals.

Stipend: Rs. 25,000/- (Rs.20,000/- as stipend and Rs.5,000/- for stationery and typing expenses).

Deadline for application: 5 P.M. on 4 May 2018.

Visit this link for more details:

https://sri.nic.in/sites/default/files/Detailed%20Advertisement%20for%20Lok%20Sabha%20Intership%20Programme%202018.pdf