Good news for Railways jobs aspirants! Railway Recruitment Board announces exam dates for 1.4 lakh posts

Railway Recruitment Board Exam 2020: Good news for Railways jobs aspirants! The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the dates for Railways recruitment exams for jobs advertised earlier. RRB will be conducting the exams for recruitment to the Railways (non-technical popular category) NTPC category, Isolated & Ministerial categories and Railways Level 1 from December 15 onwards.

Under the Isolated & Ministerial categories, the Railways will be recruiting for 1,663 posts, for NTPC it has 35,208 vacancies and in Level 1 it has 1,03,769 vacancies — which add up to 1,40,640 vacancies in total.

Under the Railway NTPC category, the Indian Railways will be recruiting for 35,208 posts of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, among others.

In the Isolated & Ministerial categories it will be recruiting eligible candidates to 1,663 posts of Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PG teacher, Trained graduate teacher, PRT, etc. The computer-based exam for these posts will be held from December 15 to 18 and over 1 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam, says an Indian Express report.

Under the RRC Level-1 category, Railways will recruit for 1,03,769 posts of Track Maintainers, Points man, etc. As per the official data, 1.15 crore applications have been received for these posts. Railway Recruitment Board will be conducting the exams between December 18 and end of March 2021.

Reports have stated that roughly 2 crore 40 lakh applications in total have been received for these Railways jobs. The notifications for these posts had been released by the RRB as far back as 2019, and after a long wait for the government jobs aspirants the Railways exams have been scheduled to be held.