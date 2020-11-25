Good news for jobseekers! Hiring on the rise, recovery in non-tech spaces too

Those without digital skills found it hard to get a job during the height of Covid-19 lockdowns compared with professionals owning disruptive digital skills.

Hiring continued to pick up pace with September recording an 18 percentage points rise over August 2020. The recovery is becoming broad-based with the job market in the non-tech sectors also looking up. From a difference of over 20 percentage points in April and May, the gap between tech and non-tech hiring fell to 2 percentage points in September,” LinkedIn said in its latest findings. Competition for jobs, however, remained as keen as it was in August. After nearly doubling in the middle of 2020, the applications per job had dropped to 1.3x in August and stayed there in September.

Hiring had hit levels of -50% year-on-year in April before starting to slowly recover. In late July, it crossed the 0% mark moving up to 12% y-o-y in August and 30% y-o-y at the end of September. “As businesses and companies continue reopening, we expect recovery to continue as well,” LinkedIn analysts noted. LinkedIn said job seekers from badly affected sectors like recreation and travel are 4.2 times are more likely to look for jobs in a different industry, compared to pre-Covid-19.

Nonetheless, this trend has moderated somewhat since June when the likelihood was as high as 6.8 times. Similarly, the stress for the retail sector has reduced from 2.4 times to 1.1 times though other sectors don’t reflect too much of a change.

Those without digital skills found it hard to get a job during the height of Covid-19 lockdowns compared with professionals owning disruptive digital skills — in artificial intelligence and robotics. Again, those with talent in the disruptive digital space found jobs more quickly when the recovery kicked in.

FE had reported on November 5, demand for full-time jobs was back in October accounting for 95% of the placements. The number of applicants accepting jobs rose nearly 100,000 to hit 2.75 lakh, a sharp rise of 56% over September listings. At 1.05 lakh openings, the software sector made up for 38% of the active openings.