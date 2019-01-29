Good news for job seekers! India Inc to hire more in 2019

Reporting a decent increase of 6 percent in hiring this year, talent-assessment platform Mercer-Mettl has brought good news for the job seekers.

The report titled State of Talent Acquisition-2019’ by talent-assessment platform Mercer-Mettl said that increase in average hiring volume increased from 25 percent in 2018 to 31 percent in 2019. In addition, there was also a visible jump in average hiring budgets which rose from 20 percent in 2018 to 34 percent in 2019.

Recruiters also named three sectors which will be seeing a high volume of hiring are Business Operations, Sales and Technology as there were also among the top three sectors which are facing a talent crunch. Geographically, northern India is finding it most challenging with 84 percent saying that they are facing a talent scarcity.

Advanced Cognitive skills that include decision making and data analytics were the most sought after skills in senior level and mid-level. However, for freshers who are quick learners, there is a plus as ‘learning agility’ is the one skill which companies will look for across all levels in 2019.

Aspirants must also note that 92 percent of the people surveyed admitted that they used social network as their preferred mode for talent acquisition. 86 percent said they scanned resume on social networks while for 74 percent recruiters, career sites were the best bet to find new talent.

The study also listed that the Top 3 Recruitment Trends to watch out for 2019 – Employer Branding, Automated Recruitment Process and AI-enabled Sourcing.

However, the fact remains, big organizations are still preferred over others with 67 percent saying that large companies “face the least resistance in Talent Acquisition while 100 percent recruiters from small organisations admitted that acquisition of top talent is a major difficulty. \

The 2019 study by Mercer-Mettl was based on a survey of more than 900 decision-makers across the country.