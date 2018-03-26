Good news for job seekers! Higher recruitment and better compensation expected this year, says survey

With recruitment seeing a steady rise in the last quarter of the preceding year, the recruitment market appears to be well on its way to recovering from the recession it faced in the first half of 2017. (Reuters)

With recruitment seeing a steady rise in the last quarter of the preceding year, the recruitment market appears to be well on its way to recovering from the recession it faced in the first half of 2017. This was noted by Wisdomjobs.com, the online recruitment and career solutions portal, in its report Hiring Pattern and Compensation Analysis in 2018. “With the industry managing to ride out the impacts of demonetisation, the revision in H-1B regulations and the implementation of GST, the sentiments are positive with respect to hiring activity in 2018. Sectors like agriculture, education and healthcare, which saw healthy hiring trends in 2017, are expected to continue growing steadily,” the report said.

It added that as companies try to retain existing talent, they will invest more on skill development, upskilling and training.

The key findings are that around 60% of the companies surveyed said they plan to hire in significant numbers this year; 30% companies said they will be recruiting with a specific intention of countering the threat from start-ups in their industry; and 52% companies said they will hire majorly from metro and tier-1 cities. Also, 58% companies surveyed plan to invest up to 10% of their HR budgets on skill development and training of existing employees, while 10% plan on investing more than 20% of their budgets on the same. Nearly 60% companies said they are looking at hiring more women this year.

Wisdomjobs.com said it surveyed 140 companies and 350 recruiters operating in 10 sectors—IT, retail, hospitality, FMCG, healthcare, automobiles, infrastructure, education, ITeS and BFSI—to understand their hiring intentions. The cities covered are Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.