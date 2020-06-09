  • MORE MARKET STATS

Good news for IT professionals! West Bengal govt launches job portal for Coronavirus-affected workforce

By:
Published: June 9, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her best wishes to the professionals and said that they can use the portal 'Karmo Bhumi' to connect with companies based in the state. 

“On behalf of GoWB, we launched Karmo Bhumi, web portal for IT professionals, returned & looking for job change due to COVID 19,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.The West Bengal government on Tuesday launched a job portal for IT professionals who have returned to the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The CM extended her best wishes to the professionals and said that they can use the portal ‘Karmo Bhumi’ to connect with companies based in the state.

“On behalf of GoWB, we launched Karmo Bhumi, web portal for IT professionals, returned & looking for job change due to COVID 19. Connect now to IT companies of Bengal through
karmabhumi.nltr.org. My best wishes to everyone,” Banerjee tweeted.

