​​ ​
  3. Good news for Indian Railway employees! Modi government grants LTC benefits for first time; details here

Good news for Indian Railway employees! Modi government grants LTC benefits for first time; details here

Railway employees, for the first time, can now avail Leave Travel Concession (LTC), the government has said.

By: | New Delhi | Published: March 29, 2018 4:21 PM
indian railways, LTC for railways employees, LTC, free pass for railways employees, news on indian railways, Seventh Pay Commission , piyush goyal, ministry of railways The ministry said as per existing LTC instructions, government servants and their spouses, working in Indian Railways, are not entitled for the facility of LTC as the facility of “Free Pass” is available to them. (PTI)

Railway employees, for the first time, can now avail Leave Travel Concession (LTC), the government has said. In a circular issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on March 27, the ministry said as per existing LTC instructions, government servants and their spouses, working in Indian Railways, are not entitled for the facility of LTC as the facility of “Free Pass” is available to them.

However, Seventh Pay Commission recommended that they be included in the LTC fold. “The matter has been considered in this department in consultation with Ministry of Railways. It has been decided that Railway employees may be allowed to avail all-India LTC once in a block of four years… “The ‘All-India LTC’ will be purely optional for railway employees,” the ministry has said. However, railway employees shall continue to be governed by the Railway Servants (Pass) Rules and availing of the “All India LTC” under the CCS (LTC) Rules by them will be facilitated through a special order under the relevant provision of the said Pass Rules, it said.

The DoPT order also states that railway employees will not be eligible for “Home Town LTC” and will have to surrender the Privilege Passes (concessional or free tickets) admissible to them in the calendar year in which they intend to avail the LTC facility, the ministry said. However, they would continue to be eligible for other kinds of passes such as the duty pass, school pass and special passes on medical grounds, as admissible under the pass rules, the order stated.

If the railway employee has already availed of a Privilege Pass, then LTC will not be allowed in that year, it said. The railway employees on deputation to any other organisation, including railway PSUs, would also continue to be eligible for optional LTC in lieu of Privilege Pass entitlement, the order said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Samir Kumar Barik
    Mar 30, 2018 at 10:29 pm
    Thank you so much...... MODI ji
    Reply
    1. Samir Kumar Barik
      Mar 30, 2018 at 10:28 pm
      Thank you so much..... ###modi Ji
      Reply
      1. Divya Vikas
        Mar 30, 2018 at 9:07 am
        This is a gimmick for popularity without giving anything on ground. None will surrender 6 sets of free rail pass for the sake of LTC. They will suffer loss on their regular movements, visiting home place, visiting marriages and diffe sight seeing places. Whereas LTC gives you only one set trip
        Reply

        Go to Top