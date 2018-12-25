Good news for IAS aspirants: No proposal to lower maximum age of candidates for civil services examination, clarifies govt

By: | Updated: December 25, 2018 10:58 AM

Singh, who holds the charge of Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, is also the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. (File photo)

Clearing the air on reducing the age criteria to appear in the prestigious civil services examinations, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that the Modi government has no plan to alter the age parameter. This comes days after NITI Aayog had suggested reducing the maximum age for the aspirants to 27 years. It had also said that recruits should be placed in a central talent pool, which would then allocate candidates by matching their competencies and the job description of the post.

“There is no move by Government to alter the age criteria of eligibility to appear in civil service examinations. Reports and speculations should be put to rest,” Singh told ANI.

Singh, who holds the charge of Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, is also the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions.

The statement by Singh is seen as a sign of relief for the aspirants who start preparing late and wanted to join the bureaucracy.

ALSO READ: Attention UPSC Civil services exam aspirants: Niti aayog wants to lower age limit, check details

Recently, NITI Aayog, in its comprehensive report on the national strategy for 2022-23, has proposed a slew of measures to bring in reforms in recruitment, training and performance evaluation for the UPSC-conducted examination.

The government think-tank, Niti Aayog has suggested that the upper age limit for entry into the civil services be brought down to 27 years from the present 30 years for the candidates from the general category in a phased manner by 2022-23. In the ‘Strategy for New India @75’ document, NITI Aayog also pitched for an integrated exam for all civil services.

The Aayog, which was formed by the Modi government after replacing the Nehru-era Planning Commission, had also said that the recruited candidates should be placed in a central talent pool, which would then allocate them by matching their competencies and the job description of the post and the number of exams for civil services should ideally be brought down to one with all-India ranking.

Meanwhile, UPSC on Thursday had declared the results of the civil services (main) examination 2018 held in September-October for selection to the IAS, IFS, IPS among other central services. On basis of the results, the successful candidates have qualified for the personality test for selection to various services (Group A and Group B).

The civil services examination is conducted by Union Public Service Commission, which is a Constitutional body. Every year lakhs of aspirants sit for the examinations which recruit. The examination is conducted in three stages with Preliminary being the first stage, which is a screening test to appear for the second stage. The main examination is the second and personality test is the final stage of the examination.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Good news for IAS aspirants: No proposal to lower maximum age of candidates for civil services examination, clarifies govt
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition