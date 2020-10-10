Good news for ex-servicemen in UP: Yogi Adityanath govt grants 5% reservation in ‘group B’ jobs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a decision in favour of granting a 5 per cent reservation to ex-servicemen. (File image)

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to grant 5 per cent horizontal reservation to ex-servicemen who are natives of the state in ‘group B’ government jobs.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a decision in favour of granting a 5 per cent reservation to ex-servicemen of all the three wings of the armed forces in ‘group B’ government jobs, an official release issued said.

The government is committed towards the welfare of serving and retired servicemen, it added.

The government has also increased the ex-gratia to Rs 50 lakh from Rs 25 lakh in the eventuality of those in the armed forces and paramilitary forces attaining martyrdom, the release said.