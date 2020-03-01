Good news for engineering graduates! GAIL Recruitment through GATE 2020: Here’s how to apply for vacancies with salary up to Rs 1.8 lakh!

Last date to submit online application- March 12, 2020, by 6 PM

GAIL Recruitment 2020: The Gas Authority of India (GAIL) Limited has invited applications for the recruitment to several posts through GATE 2020. The mode of application is online. The interested applicants need to visit the official website at gailonline.com. The last date to submit the application form is March 12, 2020, by 6 PM.

Important dates:-

Last date to submit online application- March 12, 2020, by 6 PM

Vacancy details:-

A total of 25 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment exercise.

Executive Trainee (Chemical)- 15 posts (UR- 6, EWS- 2, SC- 1, OBC- 6)

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation)- 10 posts (UR- 5, EWS- 1, SC- 1, ST-1, OBC- 2)

Educational qualification:-

Executive Trainee (Chemical)- The interested applicants must have a Bachelor degree in Engineering in Chemical/ Petrochemical/ Chemical Technology/ Petrochemical Technology with minimum 65 per cent marks.

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation)- The interested applicants must have a Bachelor degree in Engineering in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation and Control/ Electronics and Instrumentation/ Electrical and Instrumentation/ Electronics/ Electrical and Electronics with minimum 65 per cent marks.

Age limit:-

The maximum age limit of the willing applicants is 28 years as on March 03, 2020, for the posts of Executive Trainee in all disciplines. However, the relaxation of age is there for candidates belonging to SC/ ST and OBC categories. The maximum age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ ST category candidates and 3 years for OBC (NCL) category candidates.

Salary and other benefits:-

The selected individuals will be appointed in the pay scale of Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000/- at the Basic Pay of Rs 60,000/- during one-year training-cum-probation as Executive Trainee in E-2 grade. Apart from this, the selected individual will also get other benefits such as- Company Accommodation/ Leased Accommodation /HRA, medical facility, group insurance, house building advance, conveyance advance, furnishing advance/ PC advance, etc.

Know how to apply-

The interested applicants who want to apply for the above-mentioned posts, need to first enrol themselves for GATE 2020 and appear in GATE 2020 as per instructions notified by GATE 2020 organising institute in any one of the following GATE examination papers-

Executive Trainee (Chemical)-

GATE paper- Chemical Engineering

Code- CH

Executive Trainee(Instrumentation)

GATE paper- Instrumentation Engineering

Code- IN

For more details, one needs to visit the website at gailonline.com