GMRC recruitment 2019: Gujarat Metro invites application for multiple posts | Check salary, other details

The last date to submit the online application form is December 12, 2019. (Image: Website)

The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRC) has released an official notification inviting candidates for recruitment to several posts. The mode to submit the application form is online. The last date to submit the online application form is December 12, 2019.

Important dates-

Last date to submit the application form online- December 12, 2019

Vacancy and Salary details-

A total of 44 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exercise.

1) Project Wing-

a) General Manager (Electrical): 1 Post (Rs 1,20,000 to Rs 2,80,000)

b) General Manager (Signaling and Telecom): 1 Post (Rs 1,20,000 to Rs 2,80,000)

c) General Manager (Finance): 1 Post (Rs 1,20,000 to Rs 2,80,000)

d) Joint General Manager (Rolling Stock): 1 Post (Rs 90,000 to Rs 2,40,000)

e) Manager (Rolling Stock): 1 Post (Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000)

f) Manager (E and M): 2 Posts (Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000)

g) Asst. Manager (E and M): 2 Posts (Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000)

h) Engineer (Rolling Stock): 2 Posts (Rs 35,000 to Rs 1,10,000)

i) Assistant Manager (Admin): 2 Posts (Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000)

j) Assistant Manager (Asset Management): 2 Posts (Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000)

2) O and M Wing-

a) Deputy General Manager (Traction): 1 Post (Rs 70,000 to Rs 2,00,000)

b) Deputy General Manager (Signaling): 1 Post (Rs 70,000 to Rs 2,00,000)

c) Deputy General Manager (Rolling Stock): 1 Post (Rs 70,000 to Rs 2,00,000)

d) Deputy General Manager (Telecom): 1 Post (Rs 70,000 to Rs 2,00,000)

e) Manager (Operations): 2 Posts (Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000)

f) Manager (E and M): 1 Post (Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000)

g) Manager (Traction): 1 Post (Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000)

h) Manager (Signaling and PSD): 1 Post (Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000)

i) Asst. Manager (E and M): 1 Post (Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000)

j) Asst. Manager (Signaling): 1 Post (Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000)

k) Asst. Manager (Telecom and AFC): 1 Post (Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000)

l) Senior Supervisor (Operations): 2 Posts (Rs 46,000 to Rs 1,45,000)

m) Senior Station Controller/Train Operator/Traffic Controller: 2 Posts (Rs 35,000 to Rs 1,10,000)

n) RRV Operators: 8 Posts (Rs 16,000 to Rs 50,000)

3) For Training Institute-

a) Manager (Training): 1 Post (Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000)

b) Senior Section Engineer (Signaling and Telecom): 1 Post (Rs 46,000 to Rs 1,45,000)

c) Senior Section Engineer (Rolling Stock/Traction/Electrical Systems: 1 Post (Rs 46,000 to Rs 1,45,000)

d) Senior Section Engineer (Civil/Track): 1 Post (Rs 46,000 to Rs 1,45,000)

e) Senior Supervisor (Operations): 1 Post (Rs 46,000 to Rs 1,45,000)

Appointment-

The job will be of contractual nature. An applicant will be appointed initially for a period of 3 years to 5 years on an extendable basis. However, the contract of appointment can be terminated by either side with 30 days notice (up to Assistant Manager Cadre) and 90 days notice (for Manager and above cadre).