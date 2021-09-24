Gamification: Strengthens the HR game

The method to enhance talent acquisition and management in today's competition environment is a complete – far-reaching way.

By Yogita Tulsiani,

The HR environment is revolutionising technology and digital changes. Gamification has popularly become an important method for improving the management and experience of employees in recent years. In India the average percentage of employee involvement is quite low, according to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace survey (2017). Only 13% of Indians are engaged in employment. Prominent businesses are now stressing use of HR-management gaming approaches to strategically decide and enhance the entire experience of employees

Analyzing Gamification in HR

The method to enhance talent acquisition and management in today’s competition environment is a complete – far-reaching way. The use of game elements in non-game settings – especially in recruiting, training and development – resolves complicated problems, develops interpersonal communication and forges strong professional connections. The methodology uses data-driven techniques to promote involvement and commitment, unlike the traditional approach. Strengthens communication techniques that promote participatory user mobilisation. It also leads to the use of a unique combination of technology and psychology of behaviour motivational approaches.

How does gamification go hand in hand in HR management?

Human psychology is directly influenced by competence, participation, and driving of interest in an activity. The talent managers use competence to make the workplace stronger and help employees reach pre-determined goals. They use mechanics that set the required objectives, promote recognition and collaboration. With a competitive spirit, the employees raise their stake among peers that further helps in levelling up through sustained achievement. Implementation of gaming mechanisms cultivates company culture, boosts employee motivation, and engagement. Additionally, when employees win the desired tasks, they are rewarded that further promotes positive brand image and culture.

How gamification is used by talent mangers in the workplace?

The application of gamification ranges from a myriad of benefits – boosting employee productivity to fostering creativity with efficiency. From supporting recruitment efforts to raising the permanent learning graph, talent managers utilize gamification to reach desired business goals.

How Recruitment and selection initiatives

Gamification works amazingly in attracting the best talent. By integrating the gaming mechanism in interview processes, talent managers are able to assess a candidate’s behaviour, and sentiments. The process is coupled with introducing quizzes related to industry challenges and behavioural tests. These mechanisms make the interview process more conversational, interactive, and helps in recruiting the candidate with relevant skills and experience.

The gaming mechanisms are a smart way of finding candidates with innovative thinking, creativity and time management. For the application of gamification, talent managers make effective use of dashboards and leader boards to track the recruiting progress and identify top performers. Additionally, virtual headhunting tools, puzzles, rewards, real-time progress charts, and badgesalso make the recruitment process more interactive and add more value to the selection process.

Training & development

Implementation of gaming mechanisms in training strengthens the learning strategy of talent managers. It uses principles of training aligned with learning objectives to deliver a highly engaging atmosphere for the training and development of employees. A strong training strategy, amalgamated with suitable gaming mechanisms identifies knowledge gaps and helps in improving performance. It also includes the introduction of new technology and tools that encourages employee development and helps them grow. Furthermore, it provides proficiency gain and triggersthe behavioural change that is imperative for improved learning outcomes.

Employee engagement

Employee engagement is crucial for effective internal communication. With the mechanism of gaming, talent managers align goals with valuable time and realistic deadlines to drive efficiency. When the goals are properly aligned, the managers easily identify the gaps in a candidate’s incompetency and takes necessary steps including adequate coaching to achieve the desired objectives.

With gamification techniques, talent managers keep the competition under control and make sure it stays productive and friendly to maintain harmony at the workplace. They also use leader boards to track the progress, facilitate recognition, and reward their efforts to encourage interaction and engagement. Using these techniques on a daily routine indirectly guides them in aligning personal growth with business objectives for continued mutual success.

Adding the gamification technique in talent management practices spurs employee motivation and retention. The benefits that gaming mechanisms deliver help in driving employee behaviour and organizational efficiency. While reducing costs and overcoming employee challenges result in improved ROI and result in sustainable growth. Consequently, talent managers can make constructive use of gamification to complement performance, interest and retention.

(The author is MD & Co-founder, iXceed Solutions (Global Tech-Recruiter Provider). Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)