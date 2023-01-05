GAIL recruitment 2023: 277 vacancies listed, Click here to know details

The Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has invited notifications for recruitment to several posts. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of GAIL at https://www.gailonline.com/.

Important dates:-

The online registration of application by candidates will commence from January 04, 2023 (from 11:00 hrs) while the last date for submission of application by is February 02, 2023.

Vacancy details:-

A total of 277 vacant posts – Chief Manager, Senior Engineer, Senior Officer, and Officer will be filled through this recruitment exercise. There are 5 vacant posts for Chief Manager (Renewable Energy) while 15 posts are there for Senior Engineer (Renewable Energy).

Senior Engineer (Chemical) – 13 posts

Senior Engineer (Mechanical) – 53 posts

Senior Engineer (Electrical) – 28 posts

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation) – 14 posts

Senior Engineer (GAILTEL (TC/TM)) – 3 posts

Senior Engineer (Metallurgy) – 5 posts

Senior Officer (Fire and Safety) – 25 posts

Senior Officer (C&P) – 32 posts

Senior Officer (Marketing) – 23 posts

Senior Officer (Finance & Accounts) – 23 posts

Senior Officer (Human Resources) – 24 posts

Officer (Security) – 14 posts

Know how to apply:-

(a) The interested and eligible candidates need to visit the official website of GAIL at https://gailonline.com/. The application will remain open from January 04, 2023 (11:00 hrs) to February 02, 2023 (18:00 hours).

(b) After visiting the homepage, the candidate needs to register themselves using personal details, and contact details.

(c) The candidates need to select the advertisement number and the post for which you are applying.

(d) Now, enter details such as personal, educational qualification, work experience to fill the application form.

(e) After filling up the application form, make the payment online.

(f) Before final submission, the candidate needs to re-check the entered details.

(g) If all is okay, then submit the application.

(h) The candidates are required to keep a soft copy of the application form and also take a print out of the same for future references.