GAIL recruitment 2022: Application invites for executive trainees, check vacancy details

Out of 48 new vacancies that have been posted by the company for Executive Trainee, 18 vaccines are for instrumentation, 15 for electrical and 15 for mechanical.

GAIL Jobs 2022: GAIL India has invited applications for 48 vacancies of executive trainees. The application deadline is March 16 and candidates that are interested can find the application form and apply by visiting the official GAIL India website- gailonline.com.



Gail Vacancies 2022 – Eligibility criteria for applying:



To apply, the maximum age of the applicant should be 26 years as of March 16.



Candidates applying for an executive trainee in instrumentation should at least have a bachelor’s degree in engineering/ instrumentation and control/technology in instrumentation/electronics/ electrical and instrumentation/ electrical and electronics with at least 65 per cent minimum marks.



For executive trainee technical, the candidate should have a minimum qualification of Bachelor degree in engineering/ electrical and electronics/ technology in electrical with at least 65 per cent marks.



For candidates applying for executive trainees in mechanical, the eligibility criteria is a Bachelor’s degree in engineering/production/technology in mechanical/ manufacturing/ production and industrial/ mechanical and automobile with a minimum of 65 per cent marks.



Applicants should note that only all educational qualifications should be from some UGC recognised Indian University/UGC recognised Indian deemed university or AICTE approved courses from autonomous Indian institutions/concerned statutory council and should only be full-time regular courses.



How to apply for GAIL Vacancies: