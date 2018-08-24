GAIL recruitment 2018: Vacancies for fresh posts with salaries up to Rs 2 lakh per month; apply at gailonline.com

GAIL recruitment 2018!

GAIL recruitment 2018: The GAIL India Limited has invited applications for a walk-in interview for the posts of Manager (Marketing). All candidates who wish to be a part of this recruitment drive can go through the detailed notification on the official website of GAIL at gailonline.com. Candidates can also apply online. All they need to do is submit an online application that can be downloaded from the official website and be brought to the given interview venue along with relevant documents. The aplication needs to be brought at – GAIL (India) Limited, GAIL Bhawan, Plot No 73, Road no. 3, Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai – 400614, Maharashtra at 8:30 am.

Mentioned below are all the detail that candidates need to know-

GAIL recruitment 2018: Posts on offer-

Manager (Marketing – Commodity Risk Management): 4

Manager (Marketing – International LNG and Shipping): 1

GAIL recruitment 2018: Salary-

Selected candidates will be offered a salary ranging from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2,00,000 per month.

GAIL recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Interview for Manager (Marketing – Commodity Risk Management): September 7

Interview for Manager (Marketing – International LNG and Shipping): September 9

GAIL recruitment 2018: Education qualification-

Manager (Marketing – Commodity Risk Management): The aspirants should have done CA/ ICWA

Or

B.Com with minimum 60 per cent marks and two years MBA with specialisation in finance with minimum 65 per cent marks

Or

Graduation (B.A) with honours in economics with minimum 60 per cent marks and two years MBA with specialisation in finance with minimum 65 per cent marks

Or

Graduation (B.A./ B.Sc) with honours in maths with minimum 60 per cent marks and two years MBA with specialisation in finance with minimum 65 per cent marks.

Or

Graduation (B.A./B.Sc) with honours in statistics with minimum 60 per cent marks and two years MBA with specialisation in finance with minimum 65 per cent marks

Or

Graduate in engineering i.e. B.E./ B.Tech with minimum 60 per cent marks and two years MBA with specialisation in finance with minimum 65 per cent marks.

Manager (Marketing – International LNG and Shipping): The aspirants should be holding a bachelor degree in engineering (B.E./ B. Tech./ B. Sc. Engg) with minimum 65 per cent marks and two years MBA with specialisation in marketing/ oil & gas/ petroleum and energy/ energy and infrastructure/ international business with minimum 65 per cent marks.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 34 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.