GAIL Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for 160 non-executive posts, check details about how to apply

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 11:20 PM

GAIL India Ltd Recruitment 2018: GAIL India Limited Monday invited applications for hiring 160 non-executive positions. The aspirants may apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 November 2018.

GAIL Recruitment 2018, gail recruitment, 160 gail recruitment, gail latest recruitment, gail apply onlineCandidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, qualification, age limit, salary structure and selection process on the official website of Gail India Limited.

GAIL India Ltd Recruitment 2018: GAIL India Limited Monday invited applications for hiring 160 non-executive positions. The aspirants may apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 November 2018. The vacancies have been announced for the posts of Junior Engineer (Chemical), Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Foreman (Electrical), Foreman (Instrumentation), Foreman (Mechanical), Foreman (Civil), Junior Chemist, Junior Superintendent (Official Language), Junior Superintendent (HR), Technician (Mechanical).

Important Dates to be noted:-

14 November 2018 – Commencement of submission of online application

30 November 2018 – last date for submission of application

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, qualification, age limit, salary structure and selection process on the official website of Gail India Limited.

How to apply

– The interested candidates may simply log on to GAIL India’s official website.
– In the next step, they have to click on the careers section
– The notification for the above-mentioned jobs was posted on November 14
– The notification will be seen at the top of the table
– You will see an apply now bar in blue colour at the right top
– Further, a candidate may follow the instructions to apply

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. GAIL Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for 160 non-executive posts, check details about how to apply
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition