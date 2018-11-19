GAIL Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for 160 non-executive posts, check details about how to apply

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, qualification, age limit, salary structure and selection process on the official website of Gail India Limited.

GAIL India Ltd Recruitment 2018: GAIL India Limited Monday invited applications for hiring 160 non-executive positions. The aspirants may apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 November 2018. The vacancies have been announced for the posts of Junior Engineer (Chemical), Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Foreman (Electrical), Foreman (Instrumentation), Foreman (Mechanical), Foreman (Civil), Junior Chemist, Junior Superintendent (Official Language), Junior Superintendent (HR), Technician (Mechanical).

Important Dates to be noted:-

14 November 2018 – Commencement of submission of online application

30 November 2018 – last date for submission of application

How to apply

– The interested candidates may simply log on to GAIL India’s official website.

– In the next step, they have to click on the careers section

– The notification for the above-mentioned jobs was posted on November 14

– The notification will be seen at the top of the table

– You will see an apply now bar in blue colour at the right top

– Further, a candidate may follow the instructions to apply