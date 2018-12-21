GAIL Recruitment 2018-19: Notification issued for 176 posts – check details

GAIL Recruitment 2018-19: GAIL (India) Limited has issued notification for online application to fill up 176 positions
GAIL Recruitment 2018-19: GAIL (India) Limited has issued notification for online application to fill up 176 positions in E-1 and E-2 Grades in a number of disciplines. Those looking to apply may do so through prescribed format till December 31. The application process has already started from December 12
Dates to remember
Beginning date of Online Application – December 12
Last date to apply online – December 31
Vacancy details
E-1 & E-2 Grades – 176 positions
Mechanical
Chemical
Instrumentation
Corporate Communication
BIS
Contract and Procurement
Civil
Environmental Engineering
Fire and Safety
Telecom/Telemetry
Finance
Electrical
Human Resource
Marketing
Medical Service
Law
Educational Qualification:
Senior Engineer (Chemical): Candidates must have earned a bachelor degree in Engineering in Chemical/ Petrochemical/ Chemical Technology/ Petrochemical Technology with at least 65%.
Senior Engineer (Mechanical): He/she must have done bachelors in Engineering in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with at least 65 %.
Senior Engineer (Electrical): The person applying for this post-bachelor degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65%.
Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): Those applying for these posts must have earned a bachelor degree in the concerned subject from any university recognised by the government.
Senior Officer (F&S/C&P/BIS/Civil/Telecom/Telemetry/Marketing): Candidates must have earned a bachelor degree in Engineering in concerned subject from any university recognised by the government.
How to apply
Candidates may apply online for posts through ‘CAREERS’ section of GAIL website: www.gailonline.com till December 31, 2018, till 6 PM.
