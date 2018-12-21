GAIL Recruitment 2018-19: Notification issued for 176 posts – check details

By: | Published: December 21, 2018 8:43 PM

GAIL Recruitment 2018-19: GAIL (India) Limited has issued notification for online application to fill up 176 positions

The application process has already started from December 12

GAIL Recruitment 2018-19: GAIL (India) Limited has issued notification for online application to fill up 176 positions in E-1 and E-2 Grades in a number of disciplines. Those looking to apply may do so through prescribed format till December 31. The application process has already started from December 12

Dates to remember

Beginning date of Online Application – December 12

Last date to apply online – December 31

Vacancy details

E-1 & E-2 Grades – 176 positions

Mechanical

Chemical

Instrumentation

Corporate Communication

BIS

Contract and Procurement

Civil

Environmental Engineering

Fire and Safety

Telecom/Telemetry

Finance

Electrical

Human Resource

Marketing

Medical Service

Law

Educational Qualification:

Senior Engineer (Chemical): Candidates must have earned a bachelor degree in Engineering in Chemical/ Petrochemical/ Chemical Technology/ Petrochemical Technology with at least 65%.

Senior Engineer (Mechanical): He/she must have done bachelors in Engineering in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with at least 65 %.

Senior Engineer (Electrical): The person applying for this post-bachelor degree in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65%.

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): Those applying for these posts must have earned a bachelor degree in the concerned subject from any university recognised by the government.

Senior Officer (F&S/C&P/BIS/Civil/Telecom/Telemetry/Marketing): Candidates must have earned a bachelor degree in Engineering in concerned subject from any university recognised by the government.

Also read: RPF Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for 798 posts – here is how to apply

How to apply

Candidates may apply online for posts through ‘CAREERS’ section of GAIL website: www.gailonline.com till December 31, 2018, till 6 PM.

