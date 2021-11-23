Fulfill your dream of working abroad from the comfort of your home! Ahmedabad’s start-up is making it possible

Uplers, an Ahmedabad-based start-up, is focusing on making it radically easy for Indian talent to work with global companies. According to Glassdoor, on average, each corporate job offer attracts 250 resumes in the USA. Out of those candidates, 4 to 6 will get called for an interview, and only one will get the job. On the other hand, the average cost per hire statistics for companies is INR 3,11,490. This process of finding the right fit is a challenge for the candidate as well as the organization.

Uplers is enabling such global remote opportunities for India’s talent. They are offering a global pay scale and ensure that talent gets paid based on their skills and knowledge. This platform bridges the parity gap between developed and developing countries and all of this while working remote. Their pay scale starts at $1500 and goes up to $3600, which in INR is a package from 13 Lakhs up to 30 Lakhs package, which is easily 1.5x as per Industry standards in India. They understand the candidate’s skills, knowledge, their expectations from the job, and hence matchmake them with the opportunity that is the right fit.

Any candidate who wishes to be a part of the Uplers Talent Network has to go through a well-defined vetting process that assesses the communication skills, technical knowledge, and remote-readiness of the talent. Even if someone is not actively looking for a job change, this is a great way to know where we stand against international standards and on top of it, even if one gets through the procedure, it is totally up to the candidate to decide if they want to move ahead or not.

Currently, only 3.5% are qualifying after successfully clearing all these assessments. Once they complete, Uplers schedules an interview with an international company that is looking for someone full-time with the same skills and knowledge.

A dedicated Talent Success Coach (TSC) is assigned to every candidate, once they clear the assessments, who guides throughout till once gets hired. TSC prepares talents in such a way that 90% of the talents crack interviews in one go. They ensure proper support at every step and take care of the talent’s career progression as well as development.

Uplers’ focus is not towards building a freelancing economy that mostly provides short-term, project-based opportunities and expects freelancers to bid for projects; we know this often becomes a race towards the bottom price. We want Indian talent to see their time with Uplers as an investment for a bright future that pays dividends along the way! Once they become a part of the talent network, they will be introduced to the wide breadth of career opportunities,” says Jaymin Bhuptani, CEO of Uplers.

What are the benefits?

● For the very first time, Talent has the freedom to choose their employer.

● A Dedicated Talent Success Coach to support at every given step.

● Greater than 95% retention rate.

● Focus towards the talent’s career growth and development.

● No registration charges or consultation fees.

The talent network of Uplers is growing by leaps and bounds every day. They already have 100+ talents in their kitty, from all sorts of expertise, including PHP developers, front-end developers, digital marketers and more.