FSSAI recruitment 2021: Application begins for 233 vacancies — check eligibility, other details

FSSAI recruitment 2021: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is inviting fresh applications for various positions on direct recruitment basis. The suitable candidates are free to apply at the official website – fssai.gov.in. The application process has started from today onwards–October 8, and the last date of submitting application would be November 7.

The eligibility cut-off and qualification criteria is yet to be announced. The official notification states that it will be announced on November 7, 2021. The exams will be conducted in CBT mode and the dates will further be notified by the department in some time.

A total number of 233 positions will be filled with the help of this recruitment drive. The vacancies will be filled for the posts of food analyst, technical officer, IT assistant, assistant manager, Hindi Translator among others.

The candidates will have to indicate their priority for joining the posts in case they get selected for more than one post. The priority written by the candidate on the application will be considered final.

In case a candidate faces any issue filling up the application form, or any trouble regarding payment, he/she can contact the department via email at fssaihelpdesk2021@gmail.com.