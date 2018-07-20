FSSAI Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for these posts, candidates may apply at fssai.thinkadmission.in

Candidates may apply at the website.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notification for 5th Food Analyst Examination (FAE) 2018 and Junior Food Analyst Examination (JAE) 2018. The application procedure is being conducted online and will continue till August 16. The computer-based exam will be held in September. Candidates may apply at fssai.thinkadmission.in.

Important Dates

Last date to apply online: August 16

The date for the release of Admit Card: September 10

The date for the online exam: September 22

Result declaration for theory exam ( Paper I and Paper II): October 5

Admit Card Release Date for Practical Examination: November 11

Date of Practical examination (Paper III): November 3rd or 4th week

Result declaration for FAE 2018: December 10

Eligibility

Candidates are required to have the following criteria for FAE:

Candidates should have a Master’s degree in Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology or Chemistry, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor of Technology in Dairy/Oil or have degree in Veterinary Sciences from any university that is established in the country or is a member of the Institution of Chemists (India) by exam in the department of Food Analysts that is organised by the Institution of Chemists (India) or any other equivalent qualification that is considered by the Centre .

Candidates must also have at least three years experience in food analysis. Candidates may note that there is no age limit.

Eligibility for JAE posts

Candidates must have Master’s degree in Biochemistry or Microbiology or Chemistry or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, or Food Science or Food Science and Nutrition or hold Bachelor of Technology in Dairy/Oil/Food or hold degree in Veterinary Sciences Food and Nutrition from any university established in the country by law or is a member of the Institution of Chemists (India) by exam in the section of Food Analysts that is organised by the Institution of Chemists (India) or any other equivalent qualification recognised and notified by the centre.

The maximum age for the candidate must be 28 years of age. For candidates in SC/ST category the maximum age is 33 years and for OBC category 31 years is maximum.

Application Process

Candidates may apply at https://fssai.thinkadmission.in. While for FAE, the application fee is Rs. 2000 for JAE is Rs. 1500