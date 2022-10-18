Highest paying technology sector jobs in India revealed by Instahyre

The accelerated digital transformation has opened a multitude of avenues in the technology sector, supplemented with significant demand for tech talent in the space. This has led to an unprecedented increase in the career prospects of technology experts, opening opportunities for some of the highest-paying jobs in the country. To take just one example from the numerous comprehensive data points, according to the Report, streaming and OTT platforms pay the highest salaries for senior frontend talent (10+ years experience), followed by internet-based product companies for mid-level (6-10 years experience), and the food tech sector for junior level (2-5 years experience). E-commerce brands pay the highest senior-level salaries for backend tech, fintech pays most for data scientists, and quick commerce brands try to attract the best app development and management senior talent with the highest salaries.

The Report has also revealed some eye-opening figures about tech skills that are most popular among tech talent. Python dominates data science, winning in popularity with 75% of India’s data scientists specializing in it. Among app developers, Android leads with 48%, which is 2x more popular than iOS (24%). Furthermore, React (also 24%) is the most popular frontend framework, whereas HTML and CSS (31%) are the most popular frontend languages among young tech talent in India.



The Report also confirms that Bangalore is the top city where tech candidates are located. It also reveals that remote and hybrid work has led to an increase in talent in Tier II & III cities. What this means for tech recruiters and talent acquisition specialists is that cities like Pune, Indore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh are excellent sources of tech talent, especially for newer tech roles in AI and app development. Given the rise in remote working, recruiters can leverage these sources.

Despite the rise in female talent on the whole, there is still a wide gender diversity gap in tech talent. The overall ratio is 25:75 females to males, on average. Backend developers face the widest gender diversity gap in Indian talent, witnessing a 17:83 ratio. On the other end of the gender divide, Quality Analysis has the narrowest gap, with 42% female profiles. Tech recruitment has a long way to go to close these gaps.



Stats state that there is a huge 20% demand-supply gap for tech talent in India which can grow 3x by 2026. The Report recommends that the Indian tech industry needs to encourage upskilling and reskilling among existing tech talent in the short term, and collaborate with educational institutions to upgrade the tech syllabi to create job-ready Indian tech talent in the long term.

What’s next?

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is happening. Tech talent trends show that new technologies like Internet of Things (IoT), cyber security, blockchain technology, and metaverse development are growing at an unprecedented rate. This is true for both: candidates and recruiters & talent acquisition leaders, across business verticals. As technology pervades businesses, new roles and specializations such as Web 3.0, cyber security & quality assurance, gaming developers, AR & VR platform integration coders, and computer vision technologists are poised to storm India’s tech talent recruitment strategies.