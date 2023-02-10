From classroom to cockpit: The Indian Government’s 2023 Skill Development Initiative

By Girish Linganna

Skill development programs in India have become hugely popular in recent years, as the country looks to stay ahead in the rapidly changing global economy. The Indian government has made skill development a priority, investing in various initiatives and programs to equip its people with the skills needed to remain competitive.



Building Better Lives: The Power of Skill Development Programs

Skill development programs have become popular for a number of reasons. First, they provide individuals with the opportunity to gain the skills necessary to secure better jobs or to start their own businesses. Second, they offer an opportunity to stay ahead of the ever-changing economy and technology. Third, they provide an avenue for people to obtain a higher education, which can lead to improved earning potential and social mobility.

Also Read: Unemployment, not inflation continues to be the biggest worry for Indians: Survey



These programs come in many forms. Some are traditional classroom-style education, while others are more immersive and hands-on. Some are delivered through accredited institutes, while others are developed and administered by the government.



The most successful skill development programs are those that are designed with the needs of the population in mind. They should be tailored to the individual’s experience, skills, and career aspirations. They should also be accessible to people from all backgrounds and abilities.



The Indian government has made significant strides in promoting skill development initiatives by offering financial incentives, such as aid and tax breaks, to encourage enrollment. This has broadened access to the programs for individuals who may not have had the means to participate otherwise. The result is a rising number of individuals gaining the skills necessary to thrive in the rapidly changing global economy, with opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship, and social advancement. Skill development programs in India provide a promising path towards a better future.



Investing in the Future: The Government’s 2023 Skill Development Push

The government has made a big push for skill development in its 2023 budget. With an outlay of Rs 3,517.31 crores, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has allocated funds to a number of programs that are intended to create job opportunities, improve the employability of Indian youth, and provide training and education.



The main program being funded by the budget is the Skill India Program, which will be expanded to include a Skill India Digital Platform. This program will provide access to online courses and certificates, and will also allow for the creation of a database that can be used to match potential employers and employees.

Also Read: More than 83,000 posts lying vacant in various department of CAPF, says govt



In addition, the budget also includes funding for 30 Skill India International Centres across the country. These centres will provide access to international job openings, as well as provide courses and certifications for industry 4.0, Covid, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IoT, and drones.



The budget also includes funding for the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, which will provide stipend support to 47 lakh youth over the next three years. This will help them gain hands-on experience and gain valuable skills that can help them find employment.



Finally, the budget includes funding for the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0. This program will provide on-the-job training across all short-term courses, as well as new age courses that are industry-specific. This will help improve the employability of Indian youth and open up job opportunities for India’s skilled workforce in other countries.



Engineering Your Way into Aerospace

To join an aeroplane manufacturing industry, the required skills and curriculum depend on the job you are looking to do. Generally, most positions require at least a Bachelor’s degree in a related field, such as aeronautical engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, or industrial engineering.



For positions in assembly and installation, skills such as hand tools, engineering drawings, and jigs are important. Additionally, other important skills would include colour vision, maths skills, and mechanical skills. Many positions also require familiarity with aircraft systems and components.



In aviation, certain positions demand not only specialized skills but also strong communication and decision-making abilities, time management proficiency, and meticulous attention to detail. For example, aspiring pilots must hold a Bachelor’s degree and obtain a valid pilot’s license, while air traffic controllers must possess a Bachelor’s degree and successfully complete the study and training program provided by recognized certification agencies. These requirements ensure that individuals in these critical roles possess the necessary education and competencies to excel in their respective positions.



The importance of skill development in India cannot be overstated. The Indian government has made it a priority by investing in various initiatives and programs that equip its people with the skills necessary to remain competitive in the rapidly changing global economy. With a range of programs and courses available, there is something for everyone, regardless of their experience, skills, and career aspirations. The recently announced 2023 budget by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has allocated significant funds to various initiatives that are aimed at creating job opportunities, improving the employability of Indian youth, and providing training and education. Whether you are looking to join an aeroplane manufacturing industry or start your own business, there is no better time than now to invest in your future and build the skills needed to succeed.



The author is Defence and Aerospace Analyst.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.