Forest Guard jobs 2020: Over 330 vacancies listed in Karnataka; Check details

Last date to submit online application form- May 15, 2020

The Karnataka Forest Department has issued a notification inviting candidates for the recruitment to several vacant posts. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of Karnataka Forest Department at kfdrecruitment.in. The last date to submit an online application form is May 15, 2020. The candidates will be recruited to the post of Forest Guard.

Important date:-

Last date to submit online application fees- May 18, 2020

Vacancy details:-

A total of 339 candidates will be recruited for the vacant posts. On selection, an individual will get posted at following locations- Bengaluru (45 posts), Belagavi (21 posts), Bellary (15 posts), Chikkamagaluru (10 posts), Chamarajanagar (35+3 Backlog), Dharwad (13 posts), Hassan (20 posts), Kanara-Sirsi (82+2 Backlog), Mangaluru (15+2 Backlog), Mysuru (19+1 Backlog), and Shivamogga (52+4 Backlog).

Age limit:-

The minimum age of the interested individuals has been capped at 18 years (as on March 02, 2002) while the maximum age limit is 27 years (as on March 02, 1993). The maximum age limit of the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and CAT1 is 32 years (as on March 02, 1988). The candidates belonging to 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B, the maximum age limit is 30 years (as on March 02, 1990).

Educational qualifications:-

The interested individuals who are willing to apply for the above-mentioned posts need to pass class 12 or higher secondary examination.

Application fee:-

The willing candidates need to submit an application fees of Rs 120, while for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and EX-Servicemen is Rs 45.

Know how to apply for the post of Forest Guard in Karnataka:-

(1) The candidates need to visit the official website of the Karnataka forest guard at kfdrecruitment.in.

(2) After visiting the website, one needs to click on Karanataka Forest department link.

(3) Now, one needs to click on Registration link to register themselves. One needs to enter their basic details for registration.

(4) After the completion of the registration process, one needs to enter the Registration Id and password for the application form.

(5) Fill the application form with relevant details. Once it get completed, the applicant needs to submit the application fees.