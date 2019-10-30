PM Modi’s call for free mobility of talent across borders will open more avenues for foreign jobs

PM Modi called for mobility of skilled workers across borders. Foreign jobs for Indian youth! Prime Minister Modi’s call to liberalise the movement of skilled manpower across borders will be a game-changer for the country as international trade is based on the comparative advantage of different countries, and India with its large pool of skilled manpower will be in an advantageous position, say trade experts, suggesting that the Modi government should push for inclusion of free movement of skilled manpower in all free trade agreements under negotiation including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

“It is a very good idea, after all, all the goods and services about which agreements were talked about earlier, later got expanded to include the flow of capital, that is basically investments. Similarly, human beings are also an important factor of production,” said Ajay Dua former secretary of the ministry of commerce and industries.

“There is no reason that countries should not be discussing it,” he told Financial Express Online.

According to experts, Prime Minister Modi’s proposal will be a win-win situation for those countries that have been facing a shortage of skilled manpower like some European countries and countries like Japan and Australia where Indian talent can play an important role.

“These countries should not worry as these people are skilled workers, they will not become a liability to be fed. They will be the hands that produce,” added Ajay Dua.

India with its large pool of trained manpower and English speaking professionals can emerge as a hub for providing talent and skilled manpower to those developed countries that have been facing a shortage of trained manpower. However, rigid immigration rules restrict the movement of skilled people across the border. Perhaps, this is why Prime Minister Modi appealed to the world community to include the issue of free movement of skilled manpower across the country in any future trade agreements.

“Economic growth of the entire world will be boosted by liberalising the movement of skilled manpower. I believe that we should not confine international trade agreements to goods only but we should relax them by including the manpower and talent mobility as an integral part of agreements,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Prime Minister also talked about the crucial role played by Indian workers in the economy of Gulf countries.

“India’s skilled human resource has received respect and admiration across the globe. Indian talent has established its unique identity in Saudi Arabia as a disciplined, law-abiding, hard-working and skilled workers,” said Prime Minister Modi in Riyadh.