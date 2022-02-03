FORE School of Management student gets whopping Rs 41 lakhs package! College records 100% placements

Apart from higher salary packages, there has been an improvement in the diversity of recruiters as well

Delhi-based FORE School of management recently concluded the placement for the current batch of 2020-22. !00 per cent of the students in the outgoing batch were placed and the highest overseas placement CTC offered was 41 Lakhs per annum.

The highest domestic CTC offered was 21.5 Lakh per annum and average CTC offered was 14 lakh per annum.

Organizations that participated in the placement process and recruited students from FORE school of management are Deloitte, HCL technologies, ITC Ltd, Novartis, Accenture, TATA Capital, Asian paints, Wipro, CRISIL, Dell, Capgemini to name a few. The top banking sector recruiters were HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, HSBC, ICICI Bank.

Corporate firms in Automobiles, Consulting, FMCG, FSI, IT/ITES, Logistics, Education, FMCD, Manufacturing also recruited from the management school.

Apart from higher salary packages, there has been an improvement in the diversity of recruiters as well . Hiring traction from traditional recruiters like IT/ITES, Automobiles, FSI, and Consulting also remains strong.

Apart from placements, the Institute engaged the Industry by inviting them to the campus for Guest lectures, Seminars, MDP’s, live projects, mentoring sessions like every year.