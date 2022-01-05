FORE School of Management records 90% placement so far; Highest CTC of Rs 41 lakhs offered till now

The average CTC has remained steady over the past three years, the institute said.

Placement season FORE School of Management: The New Delhi-based FORE School of Management has already recorded a whopping 90% placement for the current 2020-22 batch of students, the institute said in a statement. Among the placement offers are international as well as domestic offers, and the highest CTC that has been offered till now in the placement drive for this batch is Rs 41 Lakh Per Annum (LPA). This is an international offer. Meanwhile, the highest CTC offered domestically is Rs 21.5 LPA. Not only that but the average CTC that has been offered stands at Rs 11.75 LPA.

The average CTC has remained steady over the past three years, the institute said, despite the pandemic causing several issues among industries and the economy. Major offers have been provided by the IT, Finance, FMCG, Counseling and ITES sectors.

To put this year’s placement record into perspective, while the average CTC offered to the batch of 2019-21 last year was Rs 10.7 LPA, the highest package had been Rs 27 LPA. This had been offered by the consulting and research sector, following which Rs 24 LPA was offered by the marketing sector, Rs 20 LPA for the operations and IT sector, Rs 17 LPA by the HR sector and Rs 15 LPA by the Finance sector.

While this year’s process is yet to be completed, last year, 136 recruiters had extended multiple offers to students, and of them, 58 had been new recruiters. The batch had contained 355 students, and 39% of the offers had been made by the IT/ITES sector, followed by 22% from BFSI and 21% from research and consulting.