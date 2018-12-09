Fly with Indian Air Force: IAF invites online applications for flying, ground jobs; Here’s how to apply

IAF recruitment 2019: Joining the Indian Air Force (IAF) is definitely a dream for lakhs of youths. To add wings to your dreams, the IAF has now come up with a new recruitment drive. The IAF, which is preliminary responsible for guarding the airspace and conducting aerial warfare during wartime, has issued a notification inviting online applications for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2019.

The notification states that AFCAT 2019 will be held on February 16 and 17 next year for the post of Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

Those who want to join the Indian Air Force and fulfil the required eligibility criteria can apply for the AFCAT 2019 online before December 30. The selection exam will be held online on February 16 and 17 at different centres across the country.

IAF RECRUITMENT 2019 AGE LIMIT

For the flying branch, the IAF has set the lower age limit at 20 and upper at 24 as on January 1, 2020.

Candidates who are holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India), the upper age limit is 26. The candidates should be born between January 2, 1994 and January 1, 2000.

For Ground Duty (technical and non-technical), the notification states that lower age limit is 20 and upper is 26.

NATIONALITY

Applicants applying for jobs in Indian Air Force must be an Indian citizen.

IAF RECRUITMENT 2019 EDUCATIONAL CRITERIA

For the flying branch, those who have passed 10+2 with Mathematics and Physics with minimum 60% marks in each subject and BE/BTech Degree or graduation from a recognised university with a minimum 60% marks are eligible to appear for the selection exam. Those who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India are also eligible to apply for the job.

For ground duty (technical), those who are interested must have 4-year Degree qualification and have cleared Sections A and B Examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India with minimum 60% marks.

For ground duty (non-technical): Aspirants must be Bcom Degree holder with minimum 60% marks. For education posts, those applying should have passed MBA/MCA or MA/MSc. For this, a minimum 50% marks are required and 60% marks in graduation.

To apply, candidates are suggested to visit https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in

Also, the IAF has said that Aadhaar is mandatory for online registration.

IAF SELECTION PROCESS

The selection process will have three levels – Written Exam, AFSB Interview, and Medical Test.

IAF RECRUITMENT 2019 ADMIT CARD

Admit card will be available online from February 1, 2019.

IAF RECRUITMENT 2019 RESULT

Result for February 16 and 17 entrance exams will be released in March 2019. Then call letters for interview will be sent to candidates. Those who will clear the interview, the will appear for the medical test.