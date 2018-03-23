Flipkart’s mega recruitment drive is here; over 700 jobs up for grabs – Here are details

In a major hiring drive, Flipkart has announced to recruit over 700 employees for various tech positions. (Reuters)

In a major hiring drive, Flipkart has announced to recruit over 700 employees for various tech positions. The e-commerce giant has embarked on ‘AI for India’ — a program that leverages Flipkart’s strengths in tech and data to build scalable AI-powered solutions for the country. The Flipkart spokesperson said: “A barometer of the homegrown company’s focus on scaling its tech capabilities can be understood from its tech hiring plans.” The spokesperson added,”Over 4/5th of all current open positions at Flipkart is for technology functions.”

Total number of current open positions: Over 700 positions are available.

# Here are the Flipkart vacancies that are up for grabs:

* Data scientists.

* Architects, Principal Architect.

* UI & UX designers.

* Product solution engineers, Tech program managers.

* Software developers, IT infrastructure & service delivery, IT applications.

Apart from these posts Flipkart is looking to increase it data science team and in order to do that they are looking for 50 data scientist to fill the positions.

# Here are the skills required for the posts:

* Interested candidates include Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Vision and Deep learning with MS, PhD publications.

# Current open positions in tech run across the entire spectrum of levels and seniority:

* Over 50 of the current open positions are for mid-to-senior levels such as Director of Engineering, Principal Architect etc.

# The range of skills required (excluding data sciences) is also highly diverse:

* C++/Java/Python, Data structures and Algorithms for software developers.

* Angular, HTML, React JS, Advanced Javascript for UI engineers.

* Tech Depth, Design & Arch, Problem Solving for senior levels.

* Application Development/Product or Program Management for allied teams.

Since 2007, Flipkart has used technology as the bedrock of all its innovations and solutions, that have created from scratch the e-commerce market in India. Flipkart’s unrelenting focus on tech is only going to sharpen as it takes e-commerce beyond India’s metros and cities, said Flipkart spokesperson.