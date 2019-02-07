Fewer job recommendations by RRBs in last 5 years, Centre informs Parliament

A total of 24,462 candidates were recommended by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) during 2017-18, as against 26,318 and 79,803 such selections made in 2016-17 and 2015-16 respectively.
There has been a decline in the number of candidates recommended for jobs by the Railway Recruitment Boards/cells in the past five years, the Personnel Ministry said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. A total of 24,462 candidates were recommended by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) during 2017-18, as against 26,318 and 79,803 such selections made in 2016-17 and 2015-16 respectively, it said.
As many as 47,186 and 63,455 candidates were recommended for jobs by the RRBs and RRCs in 2014-15 and 2013-14 respectively, the reply added. Giving details of the recruitments done by other agencies, the ministry said a total of 45,391 candidates were recommended for jobs by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) during 2017-18 as against 68,880 in 2016-17.
In 2015-16, 25,138 candidates were recommended by the SSC as against 58,066 in 2014-15 and 48,842 in 2013-14, it said. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recommended 6,294 candidates for 2017-18. In 2016-17, 5,735 candidates were recommended as against 6,866 in 2015-16. A total of 8,272 and 8,852 such recommendations were made in 2014-15 and 2013-14 respectively, the reply said.
“There is no sharp decline in the recruitment made by the commissions/ recruitment boards. The number of candidates recommended for recruitment by the commission/recruitment boards varies from year to year, largely depending on the vacancies reported by the user departments for a particular year,” Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in the reply.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.