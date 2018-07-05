Fear of losing jobs to Artificial Intelligence, robot? Learn these 10 skills to become most sought after employee in office



Amidst apprehension that the introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will lead to job cuts, one needs to reskill and upskill to survive in the age of the machine. Yes, it is extremely difficult to get better robot in the workplace but there are measures and qualities by learning which one will be able to outsmart AI, according to a report published by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The set of skills requires the presence of mind, tremendous self-confidence, and impeccable adaptability. WEF lists 10 skills which one needs to outsmart the robot in order to accomplish professional success.

Complex problem solving – One should have the skill to understand things that machines can’t. This aspect is key to staying ahead. Critical thinking – Companies will look for human resources with analytical and open-minded reasoning and this will be the most sought-after skill, as per (WEF) report. Creativity is always an essential quality and a latent skill that may elude even most powerful AI. People management skill is something which comes naturally to some people. For those who are not as gifted must acquire this skill as the coolest robots can’t match you for empathy, teamwork and a sense of humour. Having skills and erudite doesn’t mean you will alienate yourself from the rest. Working with others amicably is an absolute must as both teams and individuals thrive on good collaboration.

Artificial Intelligence is simply the best. However, emotional intelligence consists of empathy and understanding lead to a more harmonious workplace. No matter how much output an AI gives, judgement and decision-making will always be on humans as we will still have the final say. Service orientation along with negotiation is a key survival skill. Cognitive flexibility – One should be able to switch working styles on demand so that the company keeps valuing you as an asset, the WEF report said.

A study by the US-based Pegasystems has revealed that there is a widespread belief that machine intelligence will work ubiquitously alongside humans over time. Seven out of 10 respondents (69 per cent) believed the term workforce will evolve to contain both humans and machine intelligence over time, says the survey.