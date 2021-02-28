FCI recruitment 2021: Advertisement for 89 posts of Medical Officer, Asst General Manager out, check details

The candidates can fill in their application form on the official website of the Food Corporation of India (FCI)- fci.gov.in.

Food Corporation of India (FCI), which is the premier government-owned organisation involved in the procurement of food grains has released a recruitment notification for the posts of Medical Officer and General Manager. A total of 89 vacancies have been advertised by the FCI which are to be filled in the current recruitment drive.

Number of Vacancies

As per the advertised notification by the FCI, the total number of vacancies advertised by the FCI is 89. Out of the 89 vacancies, 43 vacancies will be filled by the candidates from the reserved categories. While the number of vacancies for the post of Medical Officers is limited to two, the remaining posts are advertised for the post of Assistant General Manager (AGM) at the Corporation. A total of 30 posts have been earmarked for AGM (General), 27 for AGM (Technical), 22 for AGM (Accounts) and the remaining eight posts for AGM (Law).

Online Application Form

The window to apply online for the advertised posts will open from March 1 and will remain open for the whole month before coming to a close on March 31. The candidates can fill in their application form on the official website of the Food Corporation of India (FCI)- fci.gov.in.

Age Limit and Educational Qualifications

Different age limits and educational qualifications are required for different posts. While the maximum age for applying for the post of the Medical officer is 35 years, that for applying for the post of AGM varies from 28 to 33. Candidates are advised to check relevant age and education criteria on the official website of the FCI before filling up the application form.

Selection Process

An online recruitment test will be conducted on the basis of which selected candidates will be called for the interview stage. After the interview process has been concluded, the candidates’ final selection will be done based on their combined marks in the online test and interview stage.