FCI Recruitment 2019: Multiple manager on offer at fci.gov.in | Check salary, other details

FCI Recruitment 2019: Visit fci.gov.in now to fill the application form for the recruitment process for Managers under the Food Corporation of India. Check details.
FCI Recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited candidate to apply for a number of posts at fci.gov.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website now and fill the application form. The post on offer is for Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering). Candidates will be selected as Management Trainee and they will undergo training for six months. It is important to note that the Management Trainees will be considered for absorption as Managers in the IDA Pay scale of Rs. 40000 – 140000 upon successful completion of training period of six months. Candidates can check the details mentioned below to know more.
FCI Recruitment 2019: Important Dates
Last date to fill the application form – October 27, 2019 (4 PM)
Call letter available for download – Approximately 10 days prior to announced date of examination
Online Test Date – Will be announced soon at www.fci.gov.in (Tentatively in the month of November/December, 2019.)
FCI Recruitment 2019: Post Details
Name of Post – Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering)
NORTH ZONE
Manager (General) – 8 posts
Manager (Depot) – 46 posts
Manager (Movement) – 12 posts
Manager (Accounts) – 68 posts
Manager (Technical) – 44 posts
Manager (Civil Engineering) – 3 posts
Manager (Electrical Mechanical Engineering) – 2 posts
SOUTH ZONE
Manager (General) – 9 posts
Manager (Depot) – 6 posts
Manager (Movement) – 19 posts
Manager (Accounts) – 30 posts
Manager (Hindi) – 1 posts
WEST ZONE
Manager (General) – 1 posts
Manager (Depot) – 4 posts
Manager (Movement) – 1 posts
Manager (Accounts) – 7 posts
Manager (Technical) – 1 posts
Manager (Hindi) – 1 posts
EAST ZONE
Manager (General) – 2 posts
Manager (Depot) – 20 posts
Manager (Accounts) – 9 posts
Manager (Technical) – 5 posts
Manager (Hindi) – 1 posts
NORTH-EAST ZONE
Manager (General) – 2 posts
Manager (Depot) – 11 posts
Manager (Accounts) – 7 posts
Manager (Technica l) – 3 posts
Manager (Civil Engineering) – 3 posts
FCI Recruitment 2019: Salary
Rs. 40000- Rs 140000
FCI Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
Age limit as of August 1, 2019 – 28 years
– Candidates should have completed their graduation degree or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 60% marks
FCI Recruitment 2019: How to Apply
Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can visit the official website of Food Corporation of India (FCI) and fill the online application form for the same.
