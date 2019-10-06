FCI Recruitment 2019: Multiple manager on offer at fci.gov.in | Check salary, other details

FCI Recruitment 2019!

FCI Recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited candidate to apply for a number of posts at fci.gov.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website now and fill the application form. The post on offer is for Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering). Candidates will be selected as Management Trainee and they will undergo training for six months. It is important to note that the Management Trainees will be considered for absorption as Managers in the IDA Pay scale of Rs. 40000 – 140000 upon successful completion of training period of six months. Candidates can check the details mentioned below to know more.

FCI Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Last date to fill the application form – October 27, 2019 (4 PM)

Call letter available for download – Approximately 10 days prior to announced date of examination

Online Test Date – Will be announced soon at www.fci.gov.in (Tentatively in the month of November/December, 2019.)

FCI Recruitment 2019: Post Details

Name of Post – Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering)

NORTH ZONE

Manager (General) – 8 posts

Manager (Depot) – 46 posts

Manager (Movement) – 12 posts

Manager (Accounts) – 68 posts

Manager (Technical) – 44 posts

Manager (Civil Engineering) – 3 posts

Manager (Electrical Mechanical Engineering) – 2 posts

SOUTH ZONE

Manager (General) – 9 posts

Manager (Depot) – 6 posts

Manager (Movement) – 19 posts

Manager (Accounts) – 30 posts

Manager (Hindi) – 1 posts

WEST ZONE

Manager (General) – 1 posts

Manager (Depot) – 4 posts

Manager (Movement) – 1 posts

Manager (Accounts) – 7 posts

Manager (Technical) – 1 posts

Manager (Hindi) – 1 posts

EAST ZONE

Manager (General) – 2 posts

Manager (Depot) – 20 posts

Manager (Accounts) – 9 posts

Manager (Technical) – 5 posts

Manager (Hindi) – 1 posts

NORTH-EAST ZONE

Manager (General) – 2 posts

Manager (Depot) – 11 posts

Manager (Accounts) – 7 posts

Manager (Technica l) – 3 posts

Manager (Civil Engineering) – 3 posts

FCI Recruitment 2019: Salary

Rs. 40000- Rs 140000

FCI Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit as of August 1, 2019 – 28 years

– Candidates should have completed their graduation degree or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 60% marks

FCI Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can visit the official website of Food Corporation of India (FCI) and fill the online application form for the same.