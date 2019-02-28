FCI Recruitment 2019: Apply online for over 4100 Junior Engineer posts at fci.gov.in; check eligibility criteria, salary

FCI Recruitment 2019!

FCI Recruitment 2019: As a part of its latest recruitment drive, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has activated the online application for over 4100 Junior Engineer posts at fci.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website now to check the full notification that includes- syllabus, last date of application, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, salary and other details. Apply online if you wish to take part in the process. The posts on offer are- Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade-II (AG II) (Hindi), Steno Grade-II, Typist (Hindi) And Assistant Grade-III (AG III) (General /Accounts / Technical / Depot). Check the details mentioned below to know more.

FCI Recruitment 2019: Important Dates-

Online application starts- February 28, 2019; 10 AM

Online application ends- March 30, 2019; 23:59

FCI Recruitment 2019: Zone Wise post details and salary-

– North Zone: 1999 posts

J.E. (Civil Engineering)- 46 | Rs 11100- Rs 29950

J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering)- 30 | Rs 11100- Rs 29950

Steno Grade-II- 43 | Rs 9900 – Rs 25530

AG-II (Hindi)- 22 | Rs 9900 – Rs 25530

Typist (Hindi)- 16 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (General)- 256 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (Accounts)- 287 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (Technical)- 286 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (Depot)- 1013 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

– South Zone: 540 posts

J.E. (Civil Engineering): 26 | Rs 11100- Rs 29950

J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering)- 15 | Rs 11100- Rs 29950

Steno Grade-II- 07 | Rs 9900 – Rs 25530

AG-II (Hindi)- 15 | Rs 9900 – Rs 25530

Typist (Hindi)- 02 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (General)- 159 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (Accounts)- 48 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (Technical)- 54 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (Depot)- 213 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

– East Zone: 538 posts

J.E. (Civil Engineering)- 26 | Rs 11100- Rs 29950

J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering)- 10 | Rs 11100- Rs 29950

Steno Grade-II- 09 | Rs 9900 – Rs 25530

AG-II (Hindi)- 02 | Rs 9900 – Rs 25530

Typist (Hindi)- 12 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (General)- 106 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (Accounts)- 87 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (Technical)- 224 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (Depot)- 61 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

– West Zone: 735 posts

J.E. (Civil Engineering)- 14 | Rs 11100- Rs 29950

J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering)- 09 | Rs 11100- Rs 29950

Steno Grade-II- 09 | Rs 9900 – Rs 25530

AG-II (Hindi)- 04 | Rs 9900 – Rs 25530

Typist (Hindi)- 04 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (General)- 124 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (Accounts)- 65 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (Technical)- 153 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (Depot)- 353 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

– North East Zone: 291 posts

J.E. (Civil Engineering)- 02 | Rs 11100- Rs 29950

J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering)- 08 | Rs 11100- Rs 29950

Steno Grade-II- 08 | Rs 9900 – Rs 25530

AG-II (Hindi)- 01 | Rs 9900 – Rs 25530

Typist (Hindi)- 04 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (General)- 112 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (Accounts)- 22 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (Technical)- 03 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

AG-III (Depot)- 131 | Rs 9300 – Rs 22940

FCI Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering): Candidates should have a degree in Civil Engineering or a Diploma in Civil Engineering with atleast one years of experience.

Candidates should have a degree in Civil Engineering or a Diploma in Civil Engineering with atleast one years of experience. Junior Engineer (Electrical Engineering): Candidates should have a degree/diploma in Electrical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering with atleast one years of experience in case of Diploma holders only.

Candidates should have a degree/diploma in Electrical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering with atleast one years of experience in case of Diploma holders only. Steno Grade-II: Candidates should have completed their Bachelor’s degree along with O‘ level qualification of DOEACC and speed of 40 w.p.m. and 80 w.p.m. in typing and shorthand respectively or Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Application.

Candidates should have completed their Bachelor’s degree along with O‘ level qualification of DOEACC and speed of 40 w.p.m. and 80 w.p.m. in typing and shorthand respectively or Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Application. AG-II (Hindi): Degree of a recognized University with Hindi as the main subject. Proficiency in English. One year experience of translation from English to Hindi and vice-versa. Candidates with a Postgraduate degree in Hindi will be given preference.

Degree of a recognized University with Hindi as the main subject. Proficiency in English. One year experience of translation from English to Hindi and vice-versa. Candidates with a Postgraduate degree in Hindi will be given preference. Typist (Hindi): Graduation or equivalent from a recognised institute in the country. 30 W.P.M speed in Hindi Typing. Preference will be given to the candidates knowing bilingual typing (English and Hindi) and Computer knowledge.

Graduation or equivalent from a recognised institute in the country. 30 W.P.M speed in Hindi Typing. Preference will be given to the candidates knowing bilingual typing (English and Hindi) and Computer knowledge. AG-III (General): Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers.

Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers. AG-III (Accounts): Bachelor of Commerce from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers.

Bachelor of Commerce from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers. AG-III (Technical): B.Sc. in Agriculture or Botany / Zoology / Bio-Technology / Bio-Chemistry / Microbiology / Food Science from a recognized University.

B.Sc. in Agriculture or Botany / Zoology / Bio-Technology / Bio-Chemistry / Microbiology / Food Science from a recognized University. AG-III (Depot): Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in the use of computers.

FCI Recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern-

Phase-I:

1. English Language: 30 questions for 30 Marks

2. Reasoning Ability: 35 questions for 35 Marks

3. Numerical Aptitude: 35 questions for 35 Marks

Note: Candidates interested in the above-mnetioned posts can visit the official website and check the full notification at https://recruitmentfci.in/assets/FINAL%20ADVERISEMENT%20WITH%20REVISED%20SCHEDULE.pdf before filling the online application.