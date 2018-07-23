Fake job racket alert! Alstom files FIR against fraudulent job portal

The Madhepura Electric Locomotive Private Limited is a joint venture between Alstom and Indian Railways. (Representational photo: Reuters)

An FIR has been filed by Alstom against some unscrupulous websites/agencies namely https://melsorg.in/. It is alleged that this portal is fraudulently offering job opportunities at the Madhepura Electric Locomotive Private Limited. The portal is spreading the fraudulent offering through the internet and WhatsApp messages. Alstom has filed an FIR with the police in Madhepura.

According to Alstom, all the information provided in the abovementioned website are incorrect. The company has cautioned job aspirants to be wary of such fake employment agencies. The company said these imposters ask for money and personal/financial details and dupe job aspirants with fake interviews and appointment letters.

An Alstom spokesperson said, “Alstom hires purely on merit. We do not solicit money or fee at any stage of our recruitment process. Alstom India has not authorized any agency, company or individual to collect money or fees to secure a job at Madhepura Electric Locomotive Private Limited or any other facility operated by the company.”

Alstom also said that it will not be responsible in any way for any damages or loss due to such imposters and/or negligence of applicants in verifying the authenticity of job advertisements. The company will not oblige job assurances made by unauthorized parties, Alstom said in a press release.

To make the job aspirants aware of the genuine website for information about the recruitments, the spokesperson added, “The vacancies are notified through open advertisement in all leading newspapers. Job openings are also uploaded in our Corporate Website https://www.alstom.com/ and https://www.alstom.com/careers/ wherein the advertisement details, vacancies and selection procedure are clearly mentioned. All career opportunities at Alstom India are advertised on our official website and our social media handles.”

The company has provided the following links for public information:

https://www.alstom.com/

https://www.alstom.com/careers/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/alstom/

