Fake job offers are on the rise! Pay attention to these red flags

Layoffs are on the rise and with it, people are also becoming victims of various kinds of job scams. Recently in Delhi, the police arrested impostors who duped people on the pretext of providing a job in the Airports Authority of India. In another case, a Maharashtra woman lost Rs 15 lakh in a work-from-home job scam. And mind you, these scams are not just restricted to India.

In March, fraudsters created various fake job postings for Singapore. Selected candidates were asked to pay money upfront. Once the money was deposited, the so-called recruiters just vanished!

We know the times are tough and the job market is brutal these days. So, it is easy to fall prey to such scams. Today we will be giving you a few important tips on how to recognise the red flags in your interview rounds and save yourselves from impostors who pretend to be hiring for jobs that do not exist!

Thorough background check of the company

There have been instances where impostors have created fake company profiles with fake logos. They then proceeded to hold a fake interview round giving the candidate the impression of getting shortlisted. And right when the candidate is desperate, they ask for money which they claim to refund once the candidate joins.

The first step to dupe such impostors is to do a thorough background check of the company. The bio and logo are not enough to know the validity of the company. Talk to people from the same field and ask them if they have ever heard of the company. If they claim that the company is new, check for their reviews on legit sites. Ask them as many questions about their origin as possible. Take as much time in doing a background check as you can.

Asking for money is a big Red Flag

No legit company will ever ask for any kind of money at any stage of the interview. If they company you are interviewing for is asking you to deposit money, they are either fraudsters or not worth joining anyway.

This is a big red flag and candidates should always watch out for any signs where they feel they would have to submit money for getting selected to the next interview round or the job.

Unrealistic job postings

Fraudsters generally come up with unrealistic, too good to be true job postings and their target audience is mostly Graduates, freshers, or people who have been looking for jobs for a long time.

They study their candidates before contacting them and create a profile with unusually high salaries and extremely unrealistic working style and conditions. The best way to steer clear from such impostors is to study the market. research what the market is paying for your position and then move forward. An informed decision is a decision well taken.

Asking for personal data/documents

Scammers can ask for your personal documents like the Aadhaar card or bank account number or PAN card details much early in the “interview” process. Always be cautious when asked for these documents. Refuse to give any personal information unless you are really confident about the company’s legitimacy. They may also ask for this data on the pretext of giving a training programme.

You can also use a separate phone number and email address for job applications so that your personal information is kept private.

Watch out for spelling/grammatical errors and unsolicited emails

If you are getting emails from companies you never applied to, you have to be extra cautious when responding to them. Fraudsters often use fake emails to trick job seekers into sharing their personal information.

Always look for spelling errors and grammatical errors in such emails. A fake interviewer is bound to make such mistakes even when holding the interview round. Keep your eyes and ears open and trust your instincts.