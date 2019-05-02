Facing staff crunch, Financial Intelligence Unit to hire analysts on contract

Published: May 2, 2019 5:48:51 PM

Superannuated employees of the central government of a particular pay-band are eligible to apply, the official order said.

Financial Intelligence Unit, manpower shortage, financial sector, Personnel Ministry, money launderingA proposal seeking engagement of the analysts has been shared by the FIU with the Personnel Ministry which has in turn forwarded it to all central government organisations.

Grappling with ‘serious’ manpower shortage, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has decided to hire analysts on contract basis to further its effort in checking tax evasion, terror financing and other such wrong doings, according to an official order. A proposal seeking engagement of the analysts has been shared by the FIU with the Personnel Ministry which has in turn forwarded it to all central government organisations.

Superannuated employees of the central government of a particular pay-band are eligible to apply, the official order said. The FIU, the country’s elite financial intelligence agency, has been hiring services of retired government employees as consultants depending on exigencies of workloads.

The FIU-India was established through a 2004 order for coordinating and strengthening efforts of national and international intelligence, investigation and enforcement agencies in combating money laundering and terrorist financing. The core function of the FIU is to perform analysis, both tactical and strategic, of information received from the reporting entities of the financial sector and provide actionable intelligence to the relevant agencies for investigation.

As many as five posts of consultants (analysts) will be filled up on contract basis. Upon selection, they would study emerging, continuing and declining trends and typologies of predicate crimes and tax evasion methods and techniques and pass on the relevant red flag indicators to the reporting entities to spot suspicious transactions, the scope of work said. They will also maintain relationship with and processing of references received from law enforcement/intelligence agencies /foreign FIUs, it said. These analysts would process and analyse reports for dissemination to law enforcement and intelligence agencies and understand money laundering/terrorist financing vulnerabilities of the product, service and delivery mechanism of different entities in the financial sector.

The move assumes significance as the FIU is grappling with a “serious” problem of manpower shortage. As per official data, the agency has been functioning on less than half of sanctioned strength of 75 in the latest recorded year of 2017-18 and the trend trails back up to the year 2011-12.

The actual working strength of the agency varied between 31 and 36 in these years while over two dozen experts were brought on “contract” to make up the shortfall. Between the years 2010-11 and 2009-10, FIU’s sanctioned strength was 74 and it only had 45 and 36 staffers respectively. During the years of 2008-09 and 2007-08, the agency was given a 43 member staff strength and it worked with only 30 and 32 investigators respectively, the data revealed.

