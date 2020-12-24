EY to roll out 9,000 new jobs in 2021; professionals from these fields may try their luck

EY in India has over 50,000 people working in all member firms and at present, 36 per cent of all EY India employees are from STEM backgrounds.

As India struggles through low employment numbers, EY has announced to hire 9,000 new professionals in the next year. EY said the hiring will be done in various technology roles across all member firms including the global delivery centers, to expand its digital capabilities and help organizations solve their complex end-to-end business transformation challenges. Apart from the STEM background, the global services firm is also looking at artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, analytics, and other emerging technologies, to hire staff. It is to be noted that EY in India has over 50,000 people working in all member firms and at present, 36 per cent of all EY India employees are from STEM backgrounds.

“With the pace of digital adoption accelerating exponentially, we are strengthening capabilities in emerging technology roles and significantly intensifying our hiring efforts in the coming year,” said Rohan Sachdev, Partner, and Consulting Practice Leader, EY India. EY in India, this year, acquired Spotmentor Technologies, an AI-enabled upskilling and re-skilling platform to strengthen its People Advisory portfolio of digital services. Also, last year, it acquired C Centric, a provider of CRM solutions and services, and in 2018, acquired Fortune Cookie UX Design to drive digital transformation, including design thinking, user experience (UX) design, usability and building user-centric digital ecosystems.

EY in India is developing a broader range of new digital proprietary tools and solutions to scale across organizations and geographies, said Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Technology Consulting Leader, EY India. Our people remain at the center of our strategy to meet the growing demands of our clients, Mahesh Makhija added.

Meanwhile, as India grapples with the enormous task of vaccinating 130 crore people against COVID-19, EY has launched a Techathon, aimed at developing novel solutions to immunize Indians, considering the challenges of the country’s vast geography, demographics, and infrastructure. It said that the participants will get to use the latest technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and gamification, to develop a model immunization program across different spheres of the supply chain, delivery, monitoring, and vaccination.