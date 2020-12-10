EXIM Bank Management Trainee Recruitment 2020: Check number of posts, pay scale and eligibility 

The last date for applying is December 31.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: Export-Import Bank of India or EXIM has released a notification regarding recruitment to the post of Management Trainee. There are a total of 60 vacancies for the post and the application process will begin on December 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website of the bank i.e. eximbankindia.in. The last date for applying is December 31.

Education Qualification

The interested candidates should have a post graduate degree in business management from any recognised University or college with minimum 60 per cent marks. Those who have cleared the Chartered Accountants examination can also apply for these posts. Candidates who are appearing for their post graduate examination and are expecting results next year are also eligible to apply for it.

Management Trainee (MT): 60 Posts

Out of 60 vacancies, 27 posts are unreserved, 16 posts are for OBCs, 8 for Schedule Cast, 4 for Scheduled Tribe and 5 for EWS.

Age Limit:

For the general category and EWS, the upper age limit of the candidates must be not more than 25 years. Similarly, the age limit for SC/ST, and OBC candidates is 30 years and 28 years respectively.

Pay Scale:

A salary of Rs 40,000 will be given to candidates after clearing the exam.

Selection Process:

The selection process will be done in two steps. In the first step, candidates will have to clear the written exam. Shortlisted candidates will be then called for a personal interview.