Exciting and promising careers you can explore in the Food Industry

There are a variety of job opportunities that allow you to pursue your passion for food while also earning money.

By Mohammed Bhol

For food lovers, love is food and food is love! When you’re among your friends, half of your talks revolve around eating. The satisfaction food gives youis unlike any other experience in the world. The only thing you wish for is to be in the presence of food!

Is your inner foodie giggling as you read these words? Are you looking for an opportunity which gets you closer to food in any way? Then your search has come to a close. Yes, you read that correctly.

Food tasters/ critics: If you enjoy eating and can assess dishes, restaurants, and hotels critically, you might want to consider being a food critic. Food critics examine minute characteristics of a dish, such as texture, taste, fragrance, appearance, quality, flavor’s, and so on, and then write columns or even host video shows to discuss their findings.

Food Bloggers: When ordering meals or looking for a reputable restaurant to eat at, the first thing you usually do is read internet reviews left by previous customers. Certain people are so enthusiastic about food that they travel to different locations solely to sample their cuisine and advise others about the greatest spots to dine. These individuals are known as food bloggers, and they are quickly becoming the next big thing. You get to choose whether you want to focus on local eateries or travel to different parts of the country or the world to sample different cuisines.

Food Photography: Have you ever noticed the billboards outside restaurants that advertise various foods? The images appear to be great, and you frequently find yourself eating on the table inside because you can’t stop yourself. Such p hotographs are taken by professional photographers. They collaborate with food stylists and take images to assist food firms, restaurants, and packaged food companies in making their dishes/products more appealing to customers. These appealing images can be seen in publications, websites, commercials, menus, and recipes, among other places.

Nutritionist: You might get confuse between which food to eat when it is about nutrition. Consult professionals like nutritionists who assist in selecting you on what to eat and in what quantity. Nutrition has grown in prominence in recent years as our culture has placed a greater emphasis on health and nutrition. As a nutritionist or dietician, you’ll recommend the proper food combinations for your customers based on their age, weight, gender, and nutritional needs. You’ll assist them in losing/gaining weight, living a healthy lifestyle, and meeting their nutritional needs.

Food stylist: When you ask a chef what, aside from the flavours, is the most important aspect of a dish, the answer is always the dish’s appearance and presentation. Even a basic dish like Daal Rice may be transformed into a restaurant-worthy dish with the help of skilled styling. A food stylist’s goal is to make food look appealing and fresh in images, movies, and for clients. To make a pleasant and visually pleasing dish of food, they concentrate on colour, shape, and texture.

Molecular Gastronomist: Think of ordering a Pina Colada and you may expect classic coconut juice and coconut milk in a glass if you lived in a pre-molecular gastronomy environment, but times have changed. The beverage could be presented in the shape of a jelly with a liquid coconut drink inside. It is made possible via molecular gastronomy. It’s all about learning about food’s chemical qualities and applying what you’ve learned to produce traditional dishes in new ways. Molecular Gastronomy can even be seen in the recent popularity of Nitrogen Ice Cream.

(The author is Co-Founder &Co-head, Product Development Charcoal Eats. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)