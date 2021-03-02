  • MORE MARKET STATS

ESIC to recruit Upper Divison Clerks and Stenographers at 6552 vacant posts

By: |
March 2, 2021 1:47 PM

According to the notification 6306 vacancies are for the Upper Divison Clerk post while 246 positions are for the Stenographer post.

ESIC Recruitment, Employees State insurance corporation jobs, Steographer government jobs, Upper Division Clerk government jobs, ESIC VaccnaciesESIC Recruitment for Clerks and Stenograohers

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation will recruit 6552 personnel for the post of Upper Division Clerk and stenographer post. A release by the Gazette of India said that detailed instruction for the same will be published in March or April. The last date of application submission is May 31.

According to the notification 6306 vacancies are for the Upper Divison Clerk post while 246 positions are for the Stenographer post.

Related News

ESIC Recruitment Eligibility Criteria:

Stenographer- Candidates who have cleared Class 12 or equivalent from a recognized University or Board are liable to take the recruitment process. General category candidates should not be more than 27 years of age.

Upper Divison Clerk/ Clerk Cashier- Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree from a UGC recognised University and have a working knowledge of computers and various application like Office suites and databases.

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Selection Process:

Candidates applying for the Upper Divison Clerk post need to take a written test, seniority cum fitness test or Limited Departmental Competitive Examination. Detailed notification about the recruitment process will be released soon.  For the stenographer post, the selection will be done by the direct recruitment process.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. ESIC to recruit Upper Divison Clerks and Stenographers at 6552 vacant posts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Army recruitment paper leaked! Exam for general duty posts cancelled pan-India
2FCI recruitment 2021: Advertisement for 89 posts of Medical Officer, Asst General Manager out, check details
3UPSC Recruitment 2020: Geo-Scientist interview schedule released, check details