ESIC SSO Prelim Exam 2022 admit card released: Here’s how to download Social Security Officer exam hall ticket

ESIC SSO Prelim Exam 2022: In a good news for candidates, the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has issued admit card on Wednesday, for candidates looking to appear for the Social Security Officer (SSO) Prelim Exam 2022. The exam will held on June 11, 2022

Candidates looking to appear for their exams can download their admit card through the official website esic.nic.in. The corporation is looking to filling up as many as 93 posts through this drive.

Here’s how candidates can download their admit card:

*Candidates must first visit the official website esic.nic.in

*After logging in on the home page, candidates must click on the link “Click here to download Call Letters for Phase- I Pre. Exam for the post of SSO.”

*Now, candidates must register their roll numbers and other details

*The admit card will be displayed on the screen soon

*They must now download the admit card

*Candidates must keep the hard copy for future purposes.

The last date to download the admit card is June 11, 2022. Candidates may note that no entrance in examination halls will be permitted without admit cards.

The exam pattern for the prelim exam will have three subjects – English Language, Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude. While the English Language will have 30 questions, the other two will have 35 questions each. The question papers for Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude will be in both English and Hindi. All exams will have a time duration of 20 minutes each. The negative markings of each answer will be 1/4th of the marks.

Notably, candidates who clear prelims will be able to sit for the main exams. Those who clear main exams will be able to appear for the computer and skill test in the third phase.

For more details, candidates must log in to the official website, the link of which is mentioned above.