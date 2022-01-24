ESIC Recruitment 2022: Recruitment process for the post of UDC, Steno and MTS begins; how to apply

Candidates applying for the post of UDC and Stenographer must be between 18 to 27 years of February 15, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has started the recruitment process online for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). The online application process has started and candidates must also note that the last of the submission of online applications is February 15, 2022.

The direct recruitment process will fill about various vacancies in different regions: 67 UDC, 15 Stenographer, and 105 MTS in Rajasthan; 06 UDC, 01 Stenographer, and 07 MTS in Puducherry region; 06 UDC and 26 MTS in Jharkhand; 02 Stenographers in Delhi; 150 UDC, 16 Stenographers, and 219 MTS in Tamil Nadu; 136 UDC, 06 Stenographers, and 127 MTS in Gujarat; 08 UDC; 01 Stenographer in Jammu and Kashmir; and 66 UDC, 04 Stenographer, and 60 MTS vacancies in Kerala.

Candidates applying for the post of UDC and Stenographer must be between 18 to 27 years of February 15, 2022. Those applying to MTS posts must come under the age bracket of 18 to 27 years of age as on February 15, 2022.

Step-by-step guide to apply online

Here is how candidates can apply online.

Visit the official ESIC website: esic.nic.in Click on ‘Recruitments’ Click on link – ‘Submit Online Applications for recruitment to the post of UDC, Steno., and MTS in ESIC’ Now enter your Registration Number and Password for login Fill the application form and click on ‘Submit’

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official ESIC website for further notification.