ESIC recruitment 2019: Applications invited for over 1,000 posts in paramedical, nursing

ESIC recruitment 2019: The ongoing application procedure will end on January 21.
ESIC recruitment 2019: The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for a number of posts for Paramedical and Nursing Staff. There are as many as 1,488 vacancies. The ongoing application procedure will end on January 21. Those looking to apply may do so through official website esic.nic.in.
ESIC will select candidates on the basis of entrance examinations. Question papers during entrance exams will be bilingual and will carry a maximum marks of 125.
ESIC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
Number of vacant posts: 1,488
Bihar: 152
Chhattisgarh: 33
North East region: 56
Himachal Pradesh: 27
Odisha: 53
Haryana: 12
Telangana: 185
Jammu & Kashmir: 19
Kerala: 13
Uttar Pradesh: 224
Punjab: 7
Madhya Pradesh: 106
Gujarat: 210
Rajasthan: 121
Maharashtra: 159
Tamil Nadu: 111
Delhi NCR: 309
West Bengal: 97
Uttarakhand: 3
Karnataka: 311
Jharkhand: 51
Dates to remember
Last date to apply online for above posts is January 21 next year.
Eligibility criteria:
Age limit
Candidates who are looking to apply many note that the upper age limit is 30 years. The ESI corporation staff and government employees will have age relaxation of five years. Those applying in reserved categories SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen will also get age relaxation.
Selection procedure
Candidates will be selected on entrance exams basis. The examinations will be bilingual. It will carry a maximum marks of 125.
How to apply
Those who are looking to apply may do so through official website, esic.nic.in, on or before January 21 next year.
Application fees:
Candidates in General/ OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while SC/ST/PH/female candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.
