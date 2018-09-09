ESIC Recruitment 2018: Notification released for 539 posts at esic.nic.in – How to apply

The aspirant may log on to esic.nic.in to apply for the vacancies.

ESIC recruitment 2018: The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has issued a notification regarding the recruitment of Social Security Officer/ Manager Grade II/ Superintendent, on regular basis through direct recruitment. The aspirant may log on to esic.nic.in to apply for the vacancies. Applicants from general category have to pay a fee of Rs 500. The candidates from SC/ ST/ PWD or departmental candidates/females and ex-servicemen have to pay Rs 250. Here are some important guidelines regarding the new openings:

Vacancy Details: Total 539

Pay Scale

Revised pay as per 7th Central Pay Commission for the post is Level- 7 of Pay Matrix (Civilian employees) with Entry Pay Rs 44900/-, replaced against Pay Band Rs. 9300-34800/- with Grade Pay Rs. 4600/- of 6th Central Pay Commission.

In addition to pay, employees will also be eligible for DA, HRA and Transport Allowance and other allowances as per rules in force from time to time.

Age Limit

(a) Between 21 to 27 years as on the closing date 05.10.2018.

(b) Upper age limit is relaxable for persons belonging to reserved categories i.e.SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Ex-Servicemen and for ESIC Employees, Government Servants as under:

Essential Qualifications

1. A degree of a recognized University (Preference will be given to the graduates in Commerce/Law/Management).

2. Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and database

Experience (Desirable): Three years’ service in a Government Organization or Corporation or Government Undertaking or Local Body or Scheduled Bank etc.