ESIC Recruitment 2018: Engineering jobs alert! Salary over Rs 35k – Check how to apply for vacancies at esic.nic.in

The Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited applications for the posts of Junior Engineers. ESIC has released a notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) vacancies and the candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so through the official website of the ESIC.

Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply through an online application at www.esic.nic.in. The online registration has started from November 16 and the last date to apply online is December 15, 2018. The last date for submitting application fees is December 18, 2018. Candidates can deposit the fees via Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/SBI Collect.

There are 79 vacant posts and the selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 35,400 per month. For Junior Engineer (Civil), there are 52 posts and for Junior Engineer (Electrical), there are 27 posts.

A candidate applying for the ESIC Junior Engineer post should have Diploma / Degree in Civil / Electrical Engineering from a recognized university and two years of professional experience. The age limit for applicants is 30 years. The government servants and ESIC employees will get age relaxation upto 5 years. The candidates belonging to reserved categories will get age relaxation as per government of India rules.

The final selection for the posts will be made on the basis of merit position in Written Examination (Computer Based).

ESIC works to provide socio-economic protection to the employees in the organized sector against the events of sickness, maternity, disablement and death due to employment injury and to provide medical care to the insured employees and their families.