ESIC Admit Card 2022: Admit card for UDC and Steno posts released — check details

The examination for the Phase-1 Preliminary Examination for the post of Upper Division Clerk is scheduled to be held on March 19, 2022 (Saturday).

ESIC Admit Card 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the admit card for the Phase-1 Preliminary Examination for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Phase-1 Main examination for recruitment to the post of Stenographer at the state-owned insurance corporation for government employees.

The examination for the Phase-1 Preliminary Examination for the post of Upper Division Clerk is scheduled to be held on March 19, 2022 (Saturday). The Phase-1 Main examination for recruitment to the post of Stenographer will be held on March 20, 2022 (Sunday).

Candidates who have applied for the exams now can get their admit card and download it from the official website of ESIC: esic.nic.in. The admit card, however, has been released for the Phase 1 online exam. Candidates can access their ESIC UDC admit card 2022 by using their registration credentials (registration number and password); the one which was allotted to them at the time of registration.

ESIC admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit esic.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link of the institute on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the “Login” option on the homepage.

Step 5: Now log in using your email ID/username and password

Step 6: Select the “Download” option to save your ESIC admit card 2022.

ESIC Upper Division Clerk exam and ESIC Steno exam: Guidelines for exam day

1- Candidates are advised to bring all the relevant documents listed in the call letter. They must also bring any of the documents as a proof of identification–driver’s licence, Aadhar Card, Voter Card, College/University ID Card, or Income Tax PAN.

2- An ESIC 2022 access card must have a passport photo on it. A recent passport-size photograph must be affixed to the ESIC copy of the admission card.

3- Electronic gadgets of any type or form will not be permitted at the ESIC exam centres.