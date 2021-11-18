Equal opportunities: Helping women techies restart their careers

The free courses will be focused on building skills for developers in India.

Two tech majors—VMware and Intel—have joined hands to enable women developers restart their careers after a break. VMware’s VMinclusion Taara—one of India’s largest upskilling programmes— will collaborate with Intel’s Home To Office (H2O) programme under the umbrella of Intel India’s ecosystem-wide BeingWISE (Women Innovators, Social leaders and Entrepreneurs) initiative to empower developers with relevant skills and career opportunities. VMware’s VMinclusion Taara aims to upskill 15,000 women by providing free technical education and certification courses in cloud management & automation, data centre virtualisation, networking, and digital workplaces. The free courses will be focused on building skills for developers in India.

Since its launch in 2019, over 12,000 women have registered for the VMinclusion Taara programme and more than 2,000 women have successfully returned to work. The programme has been supported by several organisations, with over 900 organisations having hired Taara graduates. Companies such as Bharti Airtel, Cognizant, Cerner, Dell, and NTT Ltd India Pacific have come forward and pledged their support for the programme by considering VMinclusion Taara graduates for open positions in their organisations. “We are excited about this collaboration with Intel as we come together to empower more women developers in India to return to work successfully. Our aim is to help bring back talented women developers to the industry by upskilling them with the right resources,” said Duncan Hewett, senior vice president & GM, APJ, VMware.

“Globally, by 2030 we aim to increase the number of women in technical roles at Intel to 40%, and we remain committed to investing in social equity programmes and initiatives that advance our inclusion goals. The collaboration between Intel’s H2O programme under the BeingWISE initiative and the VMinclusion Taara program will open avenues for talented women developers in the country who are looking to upskill and find a path back into the workforce after a career break,” said Nivruti Rai, country head, Intel India, and vice president, Intel Foundry Services.