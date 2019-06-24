EPFO recruitment 2019: Apply now for fresh posts with up to Rs 2 lakh salary | Check last date, other details

EPFO recruitment 2019!

EPFO recruitment 2019: The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has in invited application from interested and eligible candidates for a number of posts in Information Services at epfindia.gov.in. The application is available on the official website of EPFO and candidates can visit the website to fill the same. The application process for this recruitment process is currently open and will same remain open till the last date of application, i.e. July 1, 2019. Posts on offer are for – Director (IS), Joint Director (IS), Deputy Director (IS) and Assistant Director (IS). It is to be noted that the number of posts on offer are subject to change in exigencies. Take a look at the below-mentioned details about the recruitment process to know more.

EPFO recruitment 2019: Post details

1. Director (IS) – 2 posts

2. Joint Director (IS) – 6 posts

3. Deputy Director (IS) – 12 posts

4. Assistant Director (IS) – 24 posts

EPFO recruitment 2019: Salary

1. Director (IS) – Level 13 Of Pay matrix [ Rs 1,23,100 – Rs 2,15,900]

2. Joint Director (IS) – Level 12 in the Pay matrix [ Rs 78,800 – Rs 2,09,200]

3. Deputy Durector (IS) – Level 11 in the Pay matrix [ Rs 67,700 – Rs 2,08,700]

4. Assistant Director (IS) – Level 10 in the Pay matrix [ Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500]

EPFO recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

1. Director (IS)

– Master’s degree in Computer Application or Master of Science (CS or IT) from a recognized institute in the country.

– Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology (Computer Engineering or CS or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or IT) from a recognized institute in the country.

– 10 years of post qualification experience

2. Joint Director (IS)

– Master’s degree in Computer Application or Master of Science (CS or IT) from a recognized institute in the country.

– Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology (Computer Engineering or CS or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or IT) from a recognised institute in the country.

– 8 years of post qualification experience in one or more out of Database Management or Operating Systems or Network Systems of Programming or Information System in a government office

3. Deputy Director (IS)

– Master’s degree in Computer Application or Master of Science (CS or IT) from a recognized institute in the country.

– Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology (Computer Engineering or CS or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or IT) from a recognized institute in the country.

– 5 years of post qualification experience in relevant areas

4. Assistant Director (IS)

– Master’s degree in Computer Application or Master of Science (CS or IT) from a recognized institute in the country.

– 3 years of post qualification experience in relevant areas of programming or Information System in a government office

EPFO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the above-mentioned posts can fill in the performa for application that has been provided by the Organisation at the end of its notification on the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in.The application includes details basic details of the candidates along the details of the candidate’s employment in a chronological order along with some other details. It is to be noted that there is no online application for this recruitment process and it is important for the employees to fill the offline application and send it to the Organisation.