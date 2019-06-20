EPFO recruitment 2019: Apply now for posts with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits at epfindia.gov.in

EPFO recruitment 2019: The Employees\u2019 Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has invited application for eligible candidates for the post of Assistant at epfindia.gov.in. Candidates interested in the recruitment process can visit the official website of EPFO now apply for the same. The post of Assistant has been offered along with a 7th Pay Commission salary benefit. While the application process for the same began towards the end of May 2019, the same will end in the next 5 days. In order to be eligible for the posts on offer, candidates must fulfil all the criteria that have been laid down by the organisation. Check the details mentioned below to know more. EPFO recruitment 2019: Important dates Online registration ends - June 25, 2019 Download call letters - July 20 to July 30, 2019 Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) date - July 30, 2019, and July 31, 2019 Main Examination (Phase-II) date - Call letters will be sent after the declaration of result of Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) EPFO recruitment 2019: Post details A total of 280 Assistant posts are on offer by the Employees\u2019 Provident Fund Organisation under the following categories. UR - 113 EWS - 28 SC - 42 ST - 21 OBC NCL - 76 Also read | IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: From exam date, paper structure to other notification details, check here EPFO recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria Age - Candidates interested in the post must have attained the age of 20 years and they should not be more than 27 years as on June 25, 2019. Educational Qualification - A degree from recognized University or equivalent as on 25th June, 2019 is important for candidates in order to apply for the post. EPFO recruitment 2019: Salary Once selected, candidates will be paid as per the Level-7 of the Pay Matrix (Civilian employees) under 7th Pay Commission with Entry Pay Rs. 44,900 In addition to Pay, they will also be eligible for DA, HRA and Transport Allowance and other allowances as per rules in force from time to time. EPFO recruitment 2019: How to Apply Candidates can fill the online registration form which is available at www.epfindia.gov.in or in order to apply for the posts. Follow the below-mentioned steps to fill the form. Step 1: On the recruitment page of EPFO, click on 'APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF ASSISTANT-2019 IN EPFO' Step 2: Now fill in the registration form by click on 'Click here for Registration' Step 3: If unsure\/unable to complete the form, click on 'SAVE AND NEXT', you can complete the same later Step 4: Candidates are advised to carefully fill the details mentioned on the form and verify all details before clicking on the 'FINAL SUBMIT BUTTON' Step 5: In order to complete the registration, candidates will have to pay the registration fees. EPFO recruitment 2019: Examination Scheme Phase I - Preliminary Examination 1. English Language - 30 questions for 30 marks 2. Reasoning Ability - 35 questions for 35 marks 3. Numerical Aptitude - 35 questions for 35 marks Phase II - Main Examination (Objective test) 1. Reasoning\/ Intelligence - 40 questions for 60 marks (35 minutes) 2. General\/ Economy\/ Financial Awareness - 40 questions for 40 marks (20 minutes) 3. English Language - 30 questions for 40 marks (30 minutes) 4. Quantitative Aptitude - 40 questions for 60 marks (35 minutes) 5. Descriptive Paper (English Language with an emphasis on comprehension and analysis) - 3 questions for 30 marks (45 minutes) Note: For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification of EPFO on its website.